High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘No Way: An American Tao Te Ching’ by David Romtvedt

If you know poet David Romtvedt, then you know his propensity for contradiction — i.e., vegetarian ranch hand. Naturally, when you think of poetic contradiction, Whitman might come to mind. But in “No Way: An American Tao Te Ching” — a Poetry finalist for the 2022 High Plains Book Awards — Romtvedt follows a much older tradition, the “Tao Te Ching” by Lao-tzu.

The “Tao Te Ching,” the most published book second only to the Bible, is a Taoist text most likely written during a period in ancient China fraught with political turmoil and war. The 81 chapters attempt to illuminate that which is hidden, making it less practical than abstract, and more interesting because of its contradictions rooted in a skepticism of language.

Romtvedt loosely reimagines the “Tao Te Ching” through a collection of free verse and short narrative poems that struggle to make sense of an America muddled between lived experience and meaning.

He speaks toward individualism — playfully: “No way I’m telling you /my secrets. I’m not even/telling you my name./It’s David” (“The Names”); happiness — soberly: “I’m just talking, listening to the sounds/more than to the words (“Action”); and the political — somberly: “’We know the truth,’ she says,/‘visible in every turn of the head,/lift of the hand, blink of the eyes’” (“Playing with Words”).

However, the breakdown of meaning is most pronounced when the poet is most vulnerable. How can you begin to understand an abusive father? How about a bad neighbor? Or your own spiritual shortcomings? Yet, Romtvedt gives balance where his strongest poems push through this tension towards resistance: a husband’s love, a caring father, a kidney donating neighbor, and a prayer, “It’s been snowing all day. I’m going/outside to lift my face, open my mouth,/and let the flakes fall onto my tongue,/tasting childhood in the icy cold” (“A Prayer”).

I first met Romtvedt by chance some years ago on a cross-country flight. What I learned then holds true now. Romtvedt’s poems might not always be comfortable, but they’re authentic, just like him.

Austin Grant Bennett (MFA Wilkes University) teaches writing at MSUB City College.