High Plains Book Awards finalist: “Site Fidelity” by Claire Boyles

Editor's note: The 16th annual High Plains Book Awards recognizes regional literary works which examine and reflect life on the High Plains, including the states of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. highplainsbookawards.org

The Short Stories Award recognizes a collection of short fiction by a single author.

Claire Boyles’s debut story collection deliberately evokes comparisons to authors like Annie Proulx and Barbara Kingsolver, weaving ecological concerns through the stories of disparate characters living in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains. Using interlinking narratives and a vivid sense of the deceptively fragile Western landscape, her lean prose brings life to the emotional turmoil that can exist in the most mundane of circumstances. Many of her people have been touched by the Great Recession of the mid-2000’s, while others are dealing with aging parents, confusing children, or discovering how far they are willing to go to protect the natural world.

The most compelling stories follow a trio of sisters and their families; each sister is portrayed in her turn at a pivotal moment in her life. In “Alto Cumulus Standing Lenticulars,” young mother Ruth comes to terms with her husband’s wanderlust, which has stranded her family in the Nevada desert, and must decide whether to stay or to build a new life back home. Her younger sister Mano next takes up the narrative, juggling her own marital difficulties with her artistic sensibilities and her need to take action against a construction project that has caused a major fish kill, in “Early Warning Systems.” The sisters age, and their families multiply, by the time the oldest sister’s story takes place, in “Sister Agnes Mary in the Spring of 2012,” which finds the elderly nun fighting a gas drilling rig being built behind her school. All three are good company, and by the third story, they have become an archetypal trio of beloved aunts.

While Boyles’ themes involve the tenuous nature of our relationship to the land, she displays an even-handed approach to most of her characters, introducing us to ranchers and oil field workers alongside more activist-minded people like the three sisters. Any of her characters may experience fierce love or find unexpected moments of beauty even as they falter. Taken as a whole, her collection’s greatest strength lies in her compassion for those who acknowledge the balancing act inherent in our need to live in the world without destroying it – or ourselves.

Barb Riebe has lived in Montana with her husband and two sons for over thirty years and has been a reference librarian at Billings Public Library for at least fifteen of those.

