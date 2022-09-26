High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'The Call of the Last Frontier: The True Story of a Woman’s Twenty-Year Alaska Adventure' by Melissa L. Cook

Editor's note: The 16th annual High Plains Book Awards recognizes regional literary works which examine and reflect life on the High Plains, including the states of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. highplainsbookawards.org

The Woman Writer Award honors the best book by a woman writer in any category.

“The Call of the Last Frontier: The True Story of a Woman’s Twenty-Year Alaska Adventure” by Melissa L. Cook is a finalist in the High Plains Book Awards Woman Writer category.

In 1995, Melissa Cook, originally from Detroit, and Elgin, her Wyoming husband, moved with their three young boys to the tiny native village of Nelson Lagoon on the Bering Sea coast, population 30. They came to Alaska in search of the pension to be earned if they would teach for 20 years.

The Cooks went into the wilderness before there was Google to tell them what to expect. Native villages on the Bering Sea have unforgiveable, unforgettable weather. Seventy mile an hour winds strong enough to down a plane and collapse a building commonly occur. Imagine checking the front yard for bear every day. At their job interview, the school administrator asked if they had a 44-magnum as one of the students was eaten by a bear on his way home. Travel is by sea plane which is its own terror journey. The Alaskan “bush” has some of the boldest pilots in the world, but the odds catch up. Flying over water, under cloud cover, if a wave swipes a wing tip, it is going down. A passenger has 15 minutes to be rescued before hypothermia.

Initially, with no internet, she and her husband are “soul lonely” with a bad case of cabin fever. “When you live in a city like Detroit, it is hard to believe there is a place like this. When you live in this place, it’s hard to believe there is a city like Detroit.” Going back to Wyoming every summer is both a relief and a reminder of what they are missing.

Year three, the family moved to Prince of Wales Island in the Tongass National Forest where “rain is measured in feet.” Melissa develops a caring for the land though photography.

The book is entertaining with anecdotes gleaned from personal experience, many terrifying. Having spent a few years myself on Kodiak Island with its 3,500 bears as well as Anchorage and Ketchikan, her stories provoked memories of how raw Alaska is. While I love my home state of Montana, Alaska has a vigor, a feeling of fresh possibility that I have never felt since.

Shari Nault, High Plains Book Awards Chair, is the author of “Buffalo Tango.”

You are Invited – October 8!

Book Sale and Author Panels – 11 AM – 5 PM – Billings Public Library

Award Presentations – MSU Billings Petro Theatre 7:30 PM – no charge