High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'The Holly: Five Bullets, One Gun, and the Struggle to Save an American Neighborhood' by Julian Rubinstein

Editor's note: The 16th annual High Plains Book Awards recognizes regional literary works which examine and reflect life on the High Plains, including the states of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. highplainsbookawards.org

The Creative Nonfiction Award recognizes books that present factual information on people, places or events using experiential techniques often associated with fiction, such as personal observation, narrative forms, and dramatic renderings of events.

With “The Holly,” a 2022 High Plains Book Awards finalist in Creative Nonfiction, author Julian Rubinstein returns to Colorado from Brooklyn and approaches the reality of northeast Denver’s gang violence in such a captivating, suspenseful way that it reads like a new season of “The Wire.” Rubinstein walks through the struggles of Terrance Roberts, a community organizer, former gang member and ex-con trying to lift up his community. In doing so, Terrance experiences pushback from every direction. Once feared and revered on the streets as Blood gang member “Showbizz,” Terrance has a story reminiscent of Malcolm X, who spent his early years hustling as “Detroit Red.”

The cards were stacked against Terrance in the summer of 2013, where the book begins, when he was threatened and coerced into violence at a peace rally he organized. Such irony is not lost on Rubinstein; instead, such a tense turn of events is used to enlighten the readers on how anti-gang activism – especially for a man like Terrance, who lived (and almost died) on the streets he’s trying to protect – is far from black and white.

Rubinstein’s work is intentional about connecting Terrance – a third-generation Park Hill native – and the other powerful characters in this true crime story (which include Terrance’s father and grandmother) to the Black Panther movement, the L.A. riots and the evolution of the Black Lives Matter protests. He does this through pop culture and historical references, from the assassinations of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert Kennedy to the assassinations of rappers Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. What Rubinstein unravels through this compelling ethnography is how little things have changed.

“The Holly” also reveals how dangerous it is to be an anti-gang activist. Terrance lived in a war zone, and Rubinstein joined him for seven years, reporting on the streets of Park Hill where gang violence, corrupt law enforcement, city mismanagement, crooked politicians and confidential informants with their own agendas all play a part in this complicated narrative, one that sadly summarizes the root of the problem with the American experiment.

“The Holly” is a work of courageous investigative journalism. Rubinstein dives deep and goes direct to the sources. He does this no matter the consequences, and the result is a remarkable achievement that captures so much of America’s systemic injustice.

Charlie Denison is a writer, musician and editor of the Boulder Monitor. He lives with his wife in Helena.

