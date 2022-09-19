High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'The Mystery of the Giant Kohlrabi' by Sharon Plumb

Editor's note: The 16th annual High Plains Book Awards recognizes regional literary works which examine and reflect life on the High Plains, including the states of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. highplainsbookawards.org

The Children’s Book Award honors books written for readers under 12 years of age.

In “The Mystery of the Giant Kohlrabi,” Canadian author Sharon Plumb delivers an entertaining story about Nero and his adventures at his aunt and uncle’s farm. Equipped with his Wonder-Gizmo, he joins his more daring younger sister Clementine and their cousins Fern and Twig as they explore the fields of massive vegetables that his uncle has helped develop as a top-secret experiment for an enigmatic corporation with shadowy motives. Nero’s natural anxiety will be familiar to many readers, and it predictably leads to conflict with his fellow explorers, especially when they accidentally discover an underground lab hidden beneath the huge kohlrabi and must decide what to tell the adults.

While the arc of any mystery story is familiar, the unusual setting of this one lends a fairytale feeling to the proceedings that makes the plot feel fresh. Part of the fun of the story is the description of the various ways the family uses the enormous vegetables, from carving them into living quarters to creating dozens of new recipes. In case readers want to explore the possibilities themselves, the book includes a kohlrabi chocolate chip recipe! As with many stories for kids, the adults are not fully sketched, but the relationships are authentic, making the adults’ disbelief of the youngsters’ story about the underground lair credible and setting the stage for the primary drama. Most importantly, the interactions of the cousins are satisfying, complete with the hero worship, embarrassment, disappointment, and affection we all remember from being pre-teens.

The messaging about the pitfalls of greed and the importance of sustainability might seem occasionally heavy-handed to adult readers, but it fits with the tone of the novel and is appropriate for a younger audience. Additionally, the overall theme of trusting that you will be able to overcome your fears when it matters most is handled well, particularly since Plumb highlights that young people often can help fix problems created by adults. Amplifying this and wrapping it in humor is a welcome antidote to the anxieties of modern life…for all of us, not just for kids.

Julie Schultz is the treasurer and primary book buyer for This House of Books, the bookstore cooperative in downtown Billings.

