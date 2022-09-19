High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'The Scenic Geology of Alberta: A Roadside Touring and Hiking Guide' by Dale Leckie

Editor's note: The 16th annual High Plains Book Awards recognizes regional literary works which examine and reflect life on the High Plains, including the states of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. highplainsbookawards.org

The Medicine & Science Award recognizes works of nonfiction or fiction based on natural or physical sciences.

A finalist in the Medicine & Science category, “The Scenic Geology of Alberta” showcases author Dale Leckie’s scientific expertise. With a doctorate in geology, a master’s degree in geography, and a wealth of local knowledge, Leckie is an ideal person to translate Alberta’s terrain for both tourists wishing to explore the best of the province’s geological splendor and locals hoping for deeper insight into their everyday surroundings. The layout of the information is helpfully consistent with other guidebooks, beginning with a short general overview, including supportive figures and a map.

Leckie expertly weaves together descriptions of the current landscape with the geological underpinnings, sprinkling in geological terms without slowing the narrative, and the directions and accompanying maps are clear. He also includes interesting details, such as where human engineering has had to intercede in the natural geological order to keep a village built on an alluvial fan from regularly flooding. Especially useful are warnings about potential hazards, whether due to rattlesnakes, private property boundaries, or the impact of weather on trail conditions. However, it is the inclusion of not only myriad photographs of the various sites but also full-color renderings by Canadian artists L. C. Cariou and Brent R. Laycock that sets this book apart, with the paintings offering an emotional connection to the landscapes beyond what the photographs portray.

Although this is not a book focused on social history, Leckie does incorporate Indigenous stories and experiences tied to some of the specific areas he discusses, which adds helpful continuity from the deep, geological history to the more modern human context. I enjoyed these snippets, but since they are not directly tied to the author’s areas of expertise, I would have liked an appendix or bibliography with references. Most guidebooks also have an index, and I found myself trying to refer to one only to be disappointed by its absence. Additionally, for those of us who are not steeped in the conventions of geological timekeeping, it would have been helpful to include a small note on the initial figure indicating that “MA” stands for “mega-annum,” meaning millions of years ago. Although the subsequent text makes this clear, not everyone may read (or remember!) that section. These are nitpicky complaints, though, and overall, the book admirably achieves its purpose.

Julie Schultz is the treasurer and primary book buyer for This House of Books, the bookstore cooperative in downtown Billings.

