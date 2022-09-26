High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'The Stone Sister' by Caroline Patterson

Editor's note: The 16th annual High Plains Book Awards recognizes regional literary works which examine and reflect life on the High Plains, including the states of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. highplainsbookawards.org

The Woman Writer Award honors the best book by a woman writer in any category.

“The Stone Sister,” author Caroline Patterson’s fictionalized account of her family’s heartbreaking reckoning with a child born with Down syndrome, is a finalist in the Woman Writer division of the High Plains Book Awards. Beautifully written, unflinching, moving and important, this strong contender shines a spotlight not only on our unsettling past but also on the paths we currently tread.

The backdrop for the story, while specific to Montana, is reflective of the country at large. Common treatment for children with Down syndrome was immediate and permanent institutionalization. Best for the child, best for the parents, best for the family, best for the community. Over time, the Stone House for Feeble-minded and Backwards Children swells to 800 patients caught in a miasma of drugs, shock treatments, lobotomies and forced sterilizations. Underpaid and often undertrained staff can do little more than shepherd their charges into bleak and uncertain futures. Thus was the fate of the hidden children in the first half of the twentieth century.

Against this bleak reality “The Stone Sister” unfolds through three characters united under one narrative arc. Bob Carter, well-intentioned but ultimately guilt-ridden, is the father who does what he believes he must for his afflicted first born. Louise Gustafson is the strong-willed nurse who fate brings both to Stone Home and to Lizzie, the child who captures her heart and gives her purpose. Elizabeth Carter is the investigative journalist who discovers as an adult that she has an institutionalized sister who bears the same name. Through the words of the trio, the story of one small child emerges, a child both forsaken and deeply loved.

Author Caroline Patterson displays great vulnerability and courage in relating her personal story with a clear eye to injustice and empathy toward those who make impossible decisions under impossible circumstances. At bottom the story is a painful examination of a long-held practice, a cautionary tale with modern-day applications. And at bottom the story is also one of hope, the great abiding hope that with good intention and humanity, change is possible.

Sue Bach is a retired high school English teacher and current member of the Friends of Billings Public Library.

