High Plains Book Awards finalist: ‘The Track the Whales Make: New and Selected Poems’ by Marjorie Saiser

Marjorie Saiser’s The Track the Whales Make, a finalist for the High Plains Book Award for Poetry, offers tender insights into family life, never flinching from either the painful or the beautiful, happily celebrating the ridiculous and the sublime. Made up of both new poems and those chosen from her seven earlier collections, this volume highlights Saiser’s passion for teasing out the many forms of love sheltering in unexpected places. As the former poet laureate Ted Kooser said about Saiser’s work, “all of her poems are in some way about love.”

Again and again, Saiser finds illumination in what others might mistake for the most banal of human experience: sleeping in on a weekend, learning to drive, eating bologna, or watching a plastic bag tumble across the lawn. Yet in these humble moments, she finds joy and suffering: lunchmeat on a cracker tilted into a spouse’s mouth becomes a sacrament; a white trash bag caught in the rosebush embodies a woman’s grief as the wind empties and fills it with a pulsing motion that mirrors her own sorrow.

All of the poems, but especially the new ones, speak lovingly to the impermanence wired into the human condition. People die, love ends, children grow up, and the body ages. But wound into this transience is, she writes, “some delicate trace that stays,” like the ring a whale leaves on the surface of the ocean after it dives underwater. As long as we have breath, she believes, this body serves as a miraculous “storehouse of the infinite/giddy, foolish, forgiven.”

Danell Jones is the author of “An African in Imperial London: The Indomitable Life of A.B.C. Merriman-Labor.”