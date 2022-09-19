High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Undercover Book List' by Colleen Nelson

Editor's note: The 16th annual High Plains Book Awards recognizes regional literary works which examine and reflect life on the High Plains, including the states of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. highplainsbookawards.org

The Children’s Book Award honors books written for readers under 12 years of age.

Sometimes just the title alone is enough to make us choose a book. “Undercover Book List” by Colleen Nelson, a finalist in the Children’s category, has that hook for avid readers. We like book lists, and “undercover” promises an edge we might not associate with book clubs. Nelson, a multi-award winning author and middle school teacher from Winnipeg, Manitoba, knows modern middle school readers and how to draw them into a story quickly and then hold their attention.

Nelson’s characters and their challenges are relatable to children. Seventh grader Jane’s best friend, Sienna, is moving, so Sienna has devised a game for Jane to make a new friend. She gives Jane a clue to a book in the library with a hidden note, recommending a book for Jane to read. Jane keeps the game going, using a code name as an added mystery. And so begins the waiting game for a possible friend, a fellow reader.

Tyson isn’t a model student, and he has few outside interests other than playing video games. He’s not a reader, and his grades are failing. So what is it about the book he chooses and the note inside that makes him want to play the game? At this point the main characters seem stereotyped, and the outcome predictable. Imagine their roles reversed? Let spirited discussion and creative writing begin!

The annual middle school Kids Lit Quiz regional tournament is fast approaching. Jane is on her school’s team, but in the midst of intense practices the team finds itself falling apart, and their coach is suddenly hospitalized. Suspense builds and lives collide. A scene involving a defaced Kids Lit Contest poster in the school might not be appropriate for some families and school libraries, but it can be edited when used as a read aloud.

Nelson keeps the plot moving as Jane and Tyson work through their individual and shared challenges. Readers will enjoy discovering contemporary and classic book trivia sprinkled throughout the story and might be inspired to start an undercover book club of their own.

Barb Scherry is the children’s specialist senior bookseller at Barnes & Noble Billings and the former owner of Great Northern Book Co.

