High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'We Are All Perfectly Fine: A Memoir of Love, Medicine and Healing,' by Jillian Horton, M.D.

Editor's note: The 16th annual High Plains Book Awards recognizes regional literary works which examine and reflect life on the High Plains, including the states of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. highplainsbookawards.org

The Medicine & Science Award recognizes works of nonfiction or fiction based on natural or physical sciences.

Author Jillian Horton, M.D., tells us she chose to study medicine because her sister was rendered an incurable invalid by medical misdiagnosis. Years later, as an accomplished physician, Horton found herself seeking a cure for the ills of her own medical career.

Her story, “We Are All Perfectly Fine: A Memoir of Love, Medicine and Healing,” is a finalist for a High Plains Book Award in three categories: Nonfiction, Creative Nonfiction, and Medicine and Science. Those categories suggest the wide variety of readers, from casual to professional, who will find this up-close-and-personal narrative both delightful and disturbing.

The author recounts her participation in a rehab retreat for burnt out doctors like herself who shared career ailments including exhaustion, depression, guilt over that lost patient, and disconnect from their families. Their woes readily suggest why doctors have the highest suicide rate among the professions.

The physicians in the retreat had to look into themselves for their cures, and the author is clear on that point. But she is equally clear on another point: “Burnout in physicians is a public health crisis” lacking an overall remedy.

The road to burnout begins in the standard medical training for interns and residents who work 28-hour days without sleep, overly absorbed in their careers from the get-go. They lose perspective, their better judgment, respect for self and, sadly, for their patients as individuals.

Sounds dreadful — and it is. But Horton’s lively viewpoints and tone, ranging from wry irony to angst, offer the reader a balanced vision that the author herself has struggled to recover. That vision seems to come in part from two of her medical heroes, her muses, whom she admiringly acknowledges: the resilient Dr. Hawkeye Pierce of M*A*S*H, and the original physician, Asclepius, the Greek god of healing, whose work was “a perfect blend of science and heart.”

William Kamowski is an emeritus professor of English at MSU Billings.

