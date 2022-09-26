High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'What If We Were Somewhere Else' by Wendy J. Fox

Editor's note: The 16th annual High Plains Book Awards recognizes regional literary works which examine and reflect life on the High Plains, including the states of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. highplainsbookawards.org

The Short Stories Award recognizes a collection of short fiction by a single author.

The story collection entitled “What If We Were Somewhere Else” by Wendy J. Fox begins in an office in Denver where we meet the office workers and learn how they cope with the day-to-day problems that plague all offices – different temperatures in different offices, logjams at the microwave and copier, and stolen lunches. These problems may seem unimportant to the average reader but having worked in offices all my life, I can truly relate. Then most of the workers are laid off as the economy slows. At that point, the stories branch out to feature the lives of some of the workers away from the office. We learn about their struggles, their affairs and their divorces, along with some poignant moments where characters struggle to be good people.

My favorite character is Michael, an imperfect being trying to be a good person, sometimes succeeding and sometimes failing. We learn about his love for his stepfather and sister, his stepfather’s dementia, and Michael’s eventual emigration to a lunar colony along with another of his former co-workers. The colony eventually is displaced by colonies on Mars, and the lunar colony slowly falls into disrepair.

I also enjoyed the character of Melissa, born to hippie parents in a commune in the mountains. She eventually rejects the hard work necessary to commune life and abandons it for an office job in the city. After being laid off she returns to the commune and finds a certain type of happiness living in a former school bus.

Fox’s characters could be anyone you know, and the ways in which their lives unfold could be anyone’s. Upon first reading I found the stories simple, but upon second reading I learned to see the complexities of the lives of the characters and appreciated Fox’s ability to see the special in their ordinary lives.

Jaime Stevens is a fiber artist, gardener, cook and avid reader.

