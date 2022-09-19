High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'When You Least Expect It' by Lorna Schultz Nicholson

Editor's note: The 16th annual High Plains Book Awards recognizes regional literary works which examine and reflect life on the High Plains, including the states of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. highplainsbookawards.org

The Young Adult Award honors books written for readers between 12 and 18 years of age.

With so much YA fiction written in the fantasy/sci-fi genre, a book like “When You Least Expect It” by Lorna Schultz Nicholson is an excellent alternative and is a 2022 High Plains Book Awards finalist in the Young Adult category. Following seventeen-year-old competitive rower Holly Callahan, the central drama is her disappointment over missing a spot on the Junior Canadian Rowing Team and the subsequent, unexpected chance to overcome that defeat…if she chooses to deceive those close to her. The story unfolds over the summer before her senior year and incorporates many of the realistic dilemmas of a modern teenager trying to balance relationships in the present while also thinking about the future. Details like her texts with her best friend and references to specific musical artists make the book contemporary and accessible to young readers.

If this were merely Holly’s story, it would still be a well-presented chronicle worth reading, but what sets it apart is the author’s decision to alternate chapters with short vignettes from the perspective of another teenager who died in a rowing accident. Including death in stories about young people can be tricky, but Nicholson manages to avoid devolving into anything too maudlin or bleak by giving the grief to someone other than the main character and unfurling the instigating event slowly over the course of the book in a way that drives the plot forward while also adding incremental depth. Moreover, this narrative device allows character growth even in death, ameliorating its inherent desolation.

Overall, the narrative arc, including the conclusion, is convincing and satisfying. As a former rower, I enjoyed the technical nuance of Nicholson’s descriptions of the sport, but they are never too cumbersome for an uninitiated reader. The details mean that athletes will especially appreciate Holly’s struggles. While the book could have been a bit shorter with judicious editing, the story is told in first person, and the slightly repetitive style fits the parlance of teenagers, who tell you something and then reiterate it for emphasis. (“I was fighting with one other rower for the last spot. One spot was left. That’s it; that’s all.”) Altogether, the detail, conversational style, and creative structure make this book a worthwhile addition to any young reader’s shelf.

Julie Schultz is the treasurer and primary book buyer for This House of Books, the bookstore cooperative in downtown Billings.

