High Plains Book Awards finalist: 'Wild Rescues: A Paramedic’s Extreme Adventures in Yosemite, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton' by Kevin Grange

We are blessed to live in a region with extraordinary wild and scenic places. Montana’s outdoor economy generates $7.1 billion in annual revenue and creates 71,000 jobs. Yellowstone National Park alone attracted 4.8 million visitors in 2021. But as Kevin Grange notes in his book “Wild Rescues,” the myriad of Yellowstone’s wonders is matched only by the many ways the park can kill you.

“Wild Rescues: A Paramedic’s Extreme Adventures in Yosemite, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton” is an enjoyable narrative of a working paramedic’s experiences working for the National Park Service in some of our region’s wild — and dangerous — outdoor recreation areas. Grange recounts his experiences from the rescue of unresponsive scuba divers in Yellowstone’s Firehole River, to providing emergency medical care to victims of animal encounters and rockslides, to complex backcountry search-and-rescue-missions.

His original goal was to work temporarily for the National Park Service until he could get hired as a fulltime firefighter paramedic in Los Angeles. Grange explains that he arrived in Yellowstone from southern California in early 2014 and was immediately met by Montana locals gazing at him “with a mixture of amusement and pity.” When he finally fought through the exceptionally competitive application process and got close to his firefighter goal, he found that he didn’t want to go back to the city. Instead, he would follow his heart, piecing together seasonal work in the backcountry as part of a team, helping people in distress.

“Wild Rescues” is an engaging read, well-paced and clearly written by a man who has found his calling. Grange weaves history and personal narrative throughout the book, enriching his stories of life as a National Park Service paramedic. Part miraculous rescue, part routine day-to-day tasks of an EMT, this book will make you want to head for the backcountry, confident that someone like Kevin Grange will be ready to rescue you in the event of accident or injury. It is easy to see why this memoir is a finalist in the Medicine & Science category for this year’s High Plains Book Awards.

Dianna Linder is Executive Director of the Billings Clinic Foundation.

