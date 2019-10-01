The High Plains Book Awards recognize regional literary works that examine and reflect life on the High Plains, including the states of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.
An annual awards ceremony in October celebrates the finalist books and their authors. Leading up to the event, the Billings Gazette will publish reviews of the finalists in each category. Content is provided by independent reviewers in conjunction with the 2019 High Plains Book Awards. Books may be purchased at This House of Books, 224 N Broadway.
***
The Creative Nonfiction Award recognizes books that present factual information on people, places, or events using experiential techniques often associated with fiction, such as personal observation, narrative forms, and dramatic renderings of events.
The Nonfiction Award recognizes scholarly, research-based expository writing based on real events and real people.
All nominations are first reviewed and ranked by community readers. The top three finalists are adjudicated by authors and past winners from the category.
***
Creative Nonfiction
“Bitterroot: A Salish Memoir of Transracial Adoption” by Susan Devan Harness
This book is a finalist in three categories: Indigenous, Woman Writer, and Creative Nonfiction. Its review appeared with those for Indigenous category finalists on July 19.
***
“Petting Tigers: My Life as a Witness of Jehovah” by Shelley Smith Jones
Review by LOU MANDLER
For the Gazette
Shelley Smith Jones’ memoir, “Petting Tigers: My Life as a Witness of Jehovah,” is a finalist in the Creative Nonfiction category of the High Plains Book Awards. The title is taken from an appealing vision of Paradise that Smith Jones saw in a Jehovah Witness book when she was a child. It promised a paradise where the saved would play with tamed — previously wild — animals, and young Shelley dreamed of a heaven where she would pet the orange and black stripes of a tiger. Petting Tigers proceeds to detail Smith Jones’ life as a child, teenager, mother, and wife within the constraints of a religion variously called the Organization, the Truth, or Jehovah’s Witness, the name known by outsiders.
Jones says of that life, “Doing God’s will involved many things, but mostly it meant going by the rules set forth by the Organization.” These rules applied to dress, speech, and prohibitions on friendship, romantic liaisons, and any activity such as standing for the National Anthem or cheerleading that honored an “ungodly organization.” Readers of this book reach an understanding of why an intelligent, personable, attractive woman such as Shelley Jones acceded to “psychological bondage” for 39 years. In each place she lived — Montana, Idaho, Florida, California — she was surrounded by the dicta and expectations of the Organization. The thought of leaving was terrifying: “What would I do if I wasn’t in the Organization? ... all my life I had been admonished that there was nowhere to go if I left the flock.” The fact that a disfellowshipped person was shunned by family and friends made departure even more terrifying.
Although the writing in Petting Tigers is marred by wordiness and clichés, the book is an absorbing look into the private language, culture, and beliefs of an isolated religion. Shelley Smith Jones’ difficult journey from a life of circumscribed thoughts and actions to one of independence and freedom is an inspiring story.
Lou Mandler, a retired educator, has written a memoir, “This Storied Land,” and articles on Ernest Hemingway and Billings Mayor Willard Fraser. She is currently writing a biography of Fraser.
***
“Warblers and Woodpeckers” by Sneed B. Collard III
Review by SUSAN LUBBERS
For the Gazette
Sneed Collard and his son Braden set a bodacious goal: count 350 species of birds in one year. Braden memorized identification details to help his father, a biologist nature writer, distinguish the birds in their habitat. Both would document their sightings with photographs.
“Warblers & Woodpeckers” by Collard, a prolific writer of children’s books, documents the effort and is among the finalists in the Creative Nonfiction category for a High Plains Book Award. He considers the book his first for adults. The highs and lows of the planning, the anticipation, the travel and the searching for the birds known to be in each location strengthens the bond between the two.
“Most people view birders as mellow nature lovers out to enjoy the outdoors,” Collard writes. Yet, with a specific goal set for one of the outings, Collard writes, “It was this almost militaristic side of birding that surfaced.” A side that non-birders rarely witness, he adds. This driven approach to meet their goal took them to Texas, Arizona, California, the Galapagos and of course Montana. The Collards reside in Missoula and many species dwell in Western Montana.
Various outings include conversations with other birders, weather challenges, and just good interplay between father and son. The rather long story offers both descriptions of the birds as well as their habitat. Every trip the duo attempts to identify the high point or bird of the day. The condors soaring above the cliffs in California and the Northern-Pygmy Owl spotted in Montana make both lists.
Collard, also a writing teacher for children, spins quite a yarn of more than 200 pages. That might exhaust some readers who may not think of birding as an interesting adventure. This saga draws you in and even as you grow weary of spotting yet another bird, you share the excitement.
Braden says it best, “I know some of the birds by song, but I want to learn other calls too, especially warblers and other songbirds.” Collard adds, that the year took him from mainly “collecting” birds to wanting to understand birds better. “As his dad, I couldn’t have been more pleased by this evolution.”
Did the duo meet their goal? Nearly.
Susan Lubbers, reader and reviewer, continues her involvement with the High Plains Book Awards by sponsoring an award.
***
“West to Montana” by Christine Wortman-Engren
Review by WILLIAM KAMOWSKI
For the Gazette
In her saga “West to Montana” Christine Wortman-Engren offers a bittersweet tribute to her ancestors who made their way over the course of two centuries to homestead land south of the Bear Paw Mountains where she grew up. A finalist selection for the High Plains Book Award in Creative Nonfiction, “West to Montana” blends the known history of European settlers in America and particularly Montana homesteaders with sharply imagined fictional narratives of their domestic lives.
A former English teacher at C.M. Russell High School in Great Falls who now spends her summers at Seeley Lake, Wortman-Engren delivers no romanticized western fact or fiction. Instead, she balances a respect for her ancestors, grandparents and parents against the very real, stark hardship of settlement and homesteading. In her words, “Women grew old before their time. Men died too young. Children learned quickly that childhood was all too brief or a myth. The incalculable price tag of free land would be paid indefinitely.”
Family life both thrived and faltered between love and the tensions of authority and gender. Lost in the families’ struggles to eke a living from a land of sage and gumbo, the author reminds us, was the Native American wisdom that “the land is not ours to own.” Few enough of the Montana homesteaders succeeded; even fewer of their descendants remain.
“West to Montana” is deeply researched from family papers, public records and historical scholarship, though the minimized documentation only suggests the extent of that research. Still, regional history buffs will find much of interest, while fans of fiction and creative nonfiction who appreciate a detailed narrative will relish the imagined, often moving scenes portraying day-to-day life on Montana homesteads.
William Kamowski is Professor Emeritus of English at MSU Billings.
***
Nonfiction
“An African in Imperial London: The Indomitable Life of A.B.C. Merriman-Labor” by Danell Jones
Review by AUSTIN GRANT BENNETT
For the Gazette
Selected as a Nonfiction finalist for the 2019 High Plains Book Awards, “An African in Imperial London: The Indomitable Life of A.B.C. Merriman-Labor” by Danell Jones is a well-researched historical biography about A.B.C. Merriman-Labor — an obscure, early 20th century African writer — that reads almost novel-like. Merriman-Labor, 26, leaves Sierra Leon a respected clerk and devoted Christian to pursue literary fame in London. During the next decade-and-a-half, he becomes a barrister and educator, launches several trade ventures, and self-publishes the satire “Britons through Negro Spectacles” to unexpected and sharp African criticism leading to poor book sales. A personal dispute leads to a broader injustice, and Merriman-Labor, a 41-year-old munitions worker who failed within law, business, and literature, dies of tuberculosis.
For a man seeking literary fame, Merriman-Labor left a paper trail sparse and scattered, allowing Jones-the-scholar to give way to Jones-the-writer who skillfully intertwines Merriman-Labor’s story with the story of colonial West Africa and cultural London by drawing context from contemporaries such as James Joyce or W.E.B. DuBois. Through flashback, foreshadow, and rhetorical redundancy, Jones advances the story toward a compelling climax. The rhetorical redundancies usually elucidate an expanded understanding of life within Edwardian London, each time deepening the width, and near fathomless nature of the racial and class divide, one that Merriman-Labor fails too late to fully comprehend as he is blinded by his own literary ambitions and firm belief in the British justice system that ultimately fails him. These are the grounds from which Jones imagines the man’s inner thoughts. Speculation is a gamble — even when the author is intimately acquainted with the subject. Yet here, Jones wins more than she loses, elevating a potential book-of-facts to that of literature.
Merriman-Labor’s failings are obvious. The novice writer will find in him a cautionary tale. The political observer will sadly find parallels to our current geopolitical climate. Yet, for Jones, it may be Merriam-Labor’s spirit we need the most — a spirit Merriam-Labor’s uncle described as “indomitable.”
Austin Grant Bennett teaches writing at MSUB City College in Billings.
***
“Buffalo Heartbeats Across the Plains: The Last Great Hunts and Saving the Buffalo” by Francie M. Berg
Review by LESLIE BLAIR
For the Gazette
Author Francie M. Berg chronicles the history of the buffalo in “Buffalo Heartbeats Across the Plains: The Last Great Hunts and Saving the Buffalo” from their arrival from Asia to North America 43,000 to 9,000 years ago to today. Berg, a native of the Old West region of which she writes, was born in the Missouri River Breaks, grew up on a Montana cattle ranch and lives in North Dakota. Her storytelling-style of writing and the multitude of color photos and illustrations, including those of C.M. Russell, make this enjoyable to read and visualize. It’s a worthy book for lovers of or non-professed lovers of buffalo!
Berg brings to life the legend and mystique of these huge beasts through the intrinsic ties to the Native Americans who depended on the buffalo for life, literally and spiritually. “Lived in buffalo hide tepees, slept under soft buffalo robes, ran through tough cactus in hide moccasins and delighted in buffalo meat,” illustrate the dependency of the Native tribes. Oral history serves as Berg’s basis for the legends of the buffalo hunts of the early 1800’s. She narrates the many times the buffalo of North America came close to extinction and the random acts of bringing herds back into existence by families, especially women, who were dedicated to latching bison calves to a nursing cow (as in female cattle) and building a small herd.
A group of visiting Mexican dignitaries from Juarez to Pierre, South Dakota, observed the buffalo to be lazy and lethargic. Contrasting these animals with their own flashy fighting bulls, they challenged the locals to a bullfight in Mexico. This is movie material, dramatic and amazing. I cannot tell you the outcome.
There is so much in this book, it could literally be a couple of books of history and legend. This was a labor of love by the author and the many contributors. A historic masterpiece.
Leslie Blair is a retired marketing professional who enjoys reading and supporting the High Plains Book Awards competition.
***
“Wild Migrations” by Matthew F. Kauffman
Reviewed by BERNARD QUETCHENBACH
For the Gazette
A High Plains Book Awards finalist in Nonfiction, “Wild Migrations” brings together a team of writers, cartographers, and researchers under the direction of Matthew F. Kauffman. Focusing primarily on mule deer, pronghorn, elk, and moose, the book traces the journeys of large mammals across the Wyoming landscape.
“Wild Migrations” is a large-format atlas suitable for coffee table, library, or agency office. Both aesthetically pleasing and scientifically substantive, the volume details decades of painstaking efforts by biologists to understand routes connecting winter and summer wildlife ranges. Building on pioneering studies by twentieth-century biologists such as Olaus Murie, current researchers use GPS technology to produce real-time records of entire migrations, complete with crucial stopovers and bottlenecks.
Each two-page spread functions as an independent reference entry, dedicated to a particular animal, migration obstacle, or region. People who opt for a cover-to-cover reading may find the book a bit repetitive but will be rewarded with a big-picture overview of migrations across Wyoming’s open spaces. Introductory essays by Emilene Ostlind, who “literally followed in the footsteps of migrating pronghorn,” provide narrative continuity through the book’s five sections. Illustrations contributed by wildlife photographers such as National Geographic’s Joe Riis add vividness to the rather technical material.
Charting variables ranging from snow cover to land ownership, graphic representations chronicle both individual and aggregate wildlife routes. The volume’s maps are information-packed, though overlapping color-coded pathways are occasionally difficult to untangle. The scope is sweeping if not absolutely comprehensive, limited perhaps by available studies (Gazette readers may wonder why the pronghorn migration from Gardiner Basin to Yellowstone’s Lamar Valley is excluded).
“Wild Migrations” will be useful to agency staff, landowners, conservation organizations, hunters, wildlife watchers, and anyone else who needs or wants to know where these animals can be found and when. Kauffman and his colleagues present a convincing case for protecting these crucial corridors described in Annie Proulx’s foreword as vital to “Wyoming’s character and identity.”
Bernard Quetchenbach teaches in the English Department at MSUB and is the author of “Accidental Gravity,” a collection of essays.