High Plains Book Awards to be announced, book talks scheduled

Winners of the 2022 High Plains Book Awards will be announced at a ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event, free and open to the public, will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Petro Theatre on the campus of Montana State University Billings.

Earlier in the day, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Billings Public Library Community Room, there will be a book sale featuring the works that were finalists for this year’s awards, as well as some other books by the represented authors. All afternoon, many of the finalists will be taking part in a series of panel discussions in the library’s Community Room, also free and open to all.

The 2022 awards feature 13 book categories: Art and Photography, Children's Book, Fiction, First Book, Indigenous Writer, Nonfiction, Creative Nonfiction, Poetry, Medicine and Science, Short Stories, Woman Writer, Young Adult and the Big Sky Award.

Each of the panels will include about half an hour of moderated discussion, followed by time for audience Q and A and book signing. Here’s a look at the panel discussions, and which authors will be participating:

Noon to 1 p.m.: Is a Picture Really Worth a Thousand Words? — Exploring the visual aspects of books intended for adults, featuring David Horgan, Kirby Lambert, Dale Leckie, Jon Lodge and Gordon McConnell

1 to 2 p.m.: Writing About Real Events — Determining when fictionalizing a story makes sense, featuring Claire Boyles, Melissa Cook, Larry Lee Kruckenberg, Caroline Patterson and Tom Vandel.

2 to 3 p.m.: Books as Our Social Conscience — Discussing literature as a way to raise awareness, featuring Arnolda Dufour Bowes, Chase Reynolds Ewald, Audrey Hall, Jacqueline Keeler, David Romtvedt and Todd Wilkinson

3 to 4 p.m.: Does Genre Matter in Storytelling? — Examining how storytelling varies across genres and what that means, featuring Juliana Clayton, Wendy J. Fox, Louise B. Halfe-Sky Dancer, Craig Johnson, Kase Johnstun and Craig Lancaster.

4 to 5 p.m.: Writing for Young People — Considering what is different about writing for a younger audience, featuring Megan E. Freeman, Lorna Schultz Nicholson, Barbara Nickel and Sharon Plumb

The Billings Public Library Board of Directors established the High Plains Book Awards in 2006 to recognize regional authors and/or literary works that examine and reflect life on the High Plains. The High Plains region includes Montana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Winners will receive a $500 cash prize.

All nominated books are read and evaluated by community readers, who choose the finalists. Winners in each category are determined by a panel of judges with ties to the High Plains region, comprising published writers, teachers and other experts in their fields.