‘How did you do that?’: Billings artist brings mystery to her fantasy photographs

What is the purpose of art in our world? Art is to be experienced. Art can and has changed lives and the world in profound ways because of the way it can change our thinking. Sometimes, it's only for the one creating the art. For me, I love seeing my artwork come to fruition. In this way, art brings me joy but also challenges me to face my fears. I have to make definitive decisions as I'm creating and sometimes it can be very difficult. Art that I’ve made has also been a way to express deep felt and uncomfortable emotions and is a healing process. For others viewing my art, I love creating an experience. In “Lost Away” (where I placed myself inside a box) I explore the ways that I confine myself and the ways these constraints are self-imposed. Sometimes viewers can have an experience totally different from what I thought I created and that is also very interesting to learn. An artwork can include multiple, even contradicting emotions and there is art for every emotion on the spectrum, add in symbols and unique perspectives, art is essentially endless in possibility.