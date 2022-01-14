‘How did you do that?’: Billings artist brings mystery to her fantasy photographs

Like many young girls, Dixie Yelvington fantasized about being a mermaid. Now, as an adult with two children of her own, she was able to make that fantasy come true – if only in a photograph.
A graphic designer, photographer and artist, Yelvington used all of her skills to come up with the composite photograph of herself as a mermaid with a luxuriously long and very blue tail. The piece, along with a dozen other realistic and fantasy-themed photographs, will be on display at Barjon’s Books for the Feb. 4 ArtWalk. When the show went up in December, Yelvington said she enjoyed observing people trying to figure her photos out.
“I want people to look at my photographs and think, ‘How did you do that?’” Yelvington said.
There are other photographs in the show equally as mysterious. A woman is curled inside a box in one photograph. In another, a young boy has angel wings. One fun photograph has a woman holding herself as a fairy. To help explain some of the mystery, Yelvington has a box of props in the gallery space with her photographs. The wooden pirate box holds a rusty key featured in some photographs and a small blue ceramic dragon whose tail helped turn Yelvington into a mermaid. The box itself was used for the woman in the box photo.
“It’s all layering and compositing,” Yelvington said. “It’s not always pre-planned. When I’m in the zone, something magical happens.”
April Dawn Moore, a local performance and tattoo artist, is a fan of Yelvington’s photographs.
“She has a keen eye for composition and her melding of photography and digital art has the ability to transcend time and space, transporting not only the subject, but also the viewer into the realms of imagination as if it were reality,” Moore said.
Yelvington saves each layer of her composite photo in case she wants to go back and change something, maybe softening a color or repositioning an object. Yelvington is beginning to experiment with adding acrylic paint to her photographs after they are printed. On one piece in her show, she added a bright white highlight of paint.
“I want to dive a little deeper into my craft,” Yelvington said. “I love using symbolism and adding subtle paint. I don’t want it to be distracting.”
Yelvington attributes her penchant for fantasy, in part, to growing up in the rural Elk Park neighborhood near Butte where she could ride her horse all day and explore the natural world. As a young student, she painted a dragon mural in the hallway at her elementary school, and at Butte High School, the woodshop still has one of Yelvington’s murals on the wall.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Montana State University, and worked for the Bozeman Chronicle and Insty-Print in Butte before moving to Billings with her husband YungBen in 2013 to become marketing director at the Yellowstone Art Museum, a position she held until 2018 when she became a freelance graphic designer.
Here is what else Yelvington had to say about her work:
What inspires you to make art?
I’m inspired by revisiting my childhood and an inner drive to express and experiment. My children remind me of the magic and curiosity I felt when I was a child. I have been revisiting some of my stashed childhood treasures and holding them to bring back memories of the imaginative games I used to create and play. Many of these objects are being used in my current artwork. The more I dive into my childhood, the more I remember my imaginative games, fears, and desires. I’ve been supported for my artistic effort my whole life by family, friends and art teachers. My mother, Terri Kump, created an oil painting of a family cabin. It was so amazing to me. Later, as I built up my drawing skills, I was in awe at how I could see my own ideas come into the world through drawing and painting. I drew strange creatures, bottles with liquid inside of other bottles and eyes. I practiced all the time growing up, drawing people and my favorite creatures including dragons, mermaids, and angels. My dragon drawings were inspired by childhood movies “The Little Mermaid” and “Flight of Dragons.”
If you weren’t an artist and graphic designer, what do you see yourself doing? I think I would still need to express myself creatively in another way. I practice with Billings AlternaCirque troupe, an aerialist circus performing troupe here in town. Besides aerial dancing, I have a passion for philosophy, psychology and writing. I could also see myself as a counselor, screenwriter or game designer (video, board, or escape room).
What is the purpose of art in our world? Art is to be experienced. Art can and has changed lives and the world in profound ways because of the way it can change our thinking. Sometimes, it's only for the one creating the art. For me, I love seeing my artwork come to fruition. In this way, art brings me joy but also challenges me to face my fears. I have to make definitive decisions as I'm creating and sometimes it can be very difficult. Art that I’ve made has also been a way to express deep felt and uncomfortable emotions and is a healing process. For others viewing my art, I love creating an experience. In “Lost Away” (where I placed myself inside a box) I explore the ways that I confine myself and the ways these constraints are self-imposed. Sometimes viewers can have an experience totally different from what I thought I created and that is also very interesting to learn. An artwork can include multiple, even contradicting emotions and there is art for every emotion on the spectrum, add in symbols and unique perspectives, art is essentially endless in possibility.
Who is your favorite artist and why? I’m currently taking an online course led by fine art photographer Brooke Shaden, with whom I have common interests and a similar art making process. I’m so impressed by the way she can convey a story with contradicting emotions using dark moody colors and textures and often a single character. The way she has her character interacting with their surroundings and objects is done in a very meaningful and fascinating way. I know my work plays on that edge of reality and I love symbolism and philosophy to be present in my work. To do this well, I believe, will give the viewer and myself an image that can be not only enjoyed but become meditative.
The act of creating art is mostly a solitary endeavor. How do you deal with the isolation and lack of critical feedback many artists experience? I share my work for feedback with artist groups on Facebook and Adobe.com (publisher of Photoshop). ArtWalks are a really great time to get feedback and I welcome it. I also share with other local artists and local artist groups for support, critiques, to share ideas, technical skills and collaboration.
What is the greatest compliment you have ever received about your art? Having someone look at my photography and ask “Is that a painting?” I strive to create work that seems on the edge of reality and painterly using photos I have taken of people I have met and honor the treasured or symbolic objects in this world that I have touched. I brought some of the items I have photographed to show viewers during ArtWalk and kept some available to view at Barjon’s Books. It becomes a kind of hide-and-seek game. Can you find the objects I used in these images?