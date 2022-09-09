'I don't believe cowboys listen to country music anymore:' Texas troubadour William Clark Green on ghosts and migration

When you talk to William Clark Green, you know you're getting the truth. The man does not hold back.

Which doesn't mean he's confrontational. Green is warm and funny, quick to laugh at himself and share the brand of world weary wisdom with an ornery streak he's gained from spending the last decade plus on the road.

He shares those wisdoms through songs. Lots of them. Green has lent his pen and his warm baritone to six records, each dedicated to telling the story of his native Texas. The most recent of which, "Baker Hotel," was released in March of 2022.

But it sounds perfectly at home in the fall. The title song could fit right in at any Halloween party, complete with spooky organ and creepy lyrics, challenging the listener to climb to the top of the Baker Hotel, a once swanky spa in Mineral Wells, Texas, now long abandoned and fallen into disrepair.

"If you really want a story to tell," Green sings, "you have to make it through the 14 stories of hell."

There's one last kick of irony. The Baker Hotel shouldn't be abandoned for much longer. In 2019, the hotel was purchased, and it's in the midst of major renovations, aiming to have the historic resort reopened by 2024, according to San Antonio television station KSAT.

He's looking forward to touring Montana, he said, with one minor reservation.

"I heard it's hot," he said. "So I'm curious about that. I was like 'We're leaving all this hot weather [in Texas] to get more hot weather.'"

In advance of those shows, the Gazette sat down with Green to talk about how Texas' changes mirror Montana's, the state of modern country music and, most importantly, whether he believes in ghosts. (The answers have been lightly edited for clarity and brevity).

Why do you think people in Montana gravitate to Texas country music?

Have you listened to country music lately? [Laughs] I think the reality is that people appreciate the creativity that is embraced in the state of Texas. And I don't believe cowboys listen to country music anymore. So I think Texas country fits right in, because that's what we are and that's what we're doing. It's just real.

Do you consider yourself alt-country?

No. I don't care what it's called, because it doesn't affect anything that I do. I know we do a lot of things that are not traditionally country. I do some folk, some rock and some alternative. For me, the care is zero. I try to create music that interests me, and interests my brain and whatever people want to describe it as is really up to them.

The cover of your newest record, "Baker Hotel," is a homage to Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew books. Is that something you were into as a kid?

Not really, but I was a big fan, still am, of Norman Rockwell. And things like "The Sandlot." Things that are just American, you know? When I think Americana, I see "Sandlot," I see "The Goonies," I see Norman Rockwell, I see World War II posters. I mean, those are just the most American things ever. So just kind of putting a modern twist on that was my idea.

The Baker Hotel is a real place. How did this big abandoned building inspire you?

That hotel is in West Texas, and I've been in and around West Texas for the majority of my life. I was living in a town called Easton, which is not far from Mineral Wells, and I'd always heard people talk about the Baker Hotel and how they broke in. I mean, it's a thing, like breaking into the Baker and going up to the top is an actual thing that people have done for years and years and years. Every one of my albums is is about a Texas town, and I just thought that it was so cool to be able to write a song that's like "The Monster Mash." The story just kind of lends itself to what we do. Those songs are what makes it fun, you know? Doing something that's so original, that's never been done, People have never done a song like that before. And that makes me proud.

The Baker Hotel is notoriously haunted. It's been featured on "Ghost Adventures" and some other ghost hunting shows. Do you believe in ghosts?

Yeah, I believe in ghosts. I don't want to witness it, but yeah. I think that there are spirits running around. How can you believe in guardian angels and not believe in ghosts? I've had buddies who have told some crazy stories. Not at the Baker, but in other places. I definitely think that there's something, some people claim it's purgatory or something like that. I'd be more shocked there weren't ghosts out there.

The music video for "Baker Hotel" is horror movie inspired. Are you a horror fan?

No. I f*cking hate horror movies. I think it's the dumbest thing ever to pay money to get the sh*t scared out of you. I can't stand them. I won't even watch "Scream." I hated that when it came out. But like, I was a teenager, you know, we told ghost stories in the treehouse. That's the vibe I'm going for. The innocence of that. As opposed to the gory aspect.

Yeah. It's all American folk storytelling.

Right. It's like "Frankenstein." It's creepy but it's still light-hearted.

Switching up from the album a little bit, how has Texas changed in the time that you've been there?

It's constantly evolving. Always evolving. I mean, how has Montana changed?

It's a similar conversation.

Yeah, I mean, there's a mass migration to our state. Which has been welcoming and interesting. But our entire country is constantly evolving. I'm hoping that Texas can sustain its identity, and not lose that. It's getting crowded, but it's a big state and no one really wants to live in West Texas, so that's always an option [laughs].

Montana's in a similar boat. The resort towns and mountainous areas are filling up, but we've still got the plains to ourselves.

The plains aren't bad! They're really not. And price of living is really cheap, too. I've lived in Fort Worth for three years, and I've lived in West Texas for the majority of my life. Texas is a really big state so there's plenty of room. If you want to get away from somebody, you can, and you're probably doing it at half the price.

How do you stay busy on the road?

I have a bike, and I try to go explore towns. We play golf. And we like to cook. But I just had my first kiddo, so I'm not doing many travel days. I spent 13, 14 years on the road. After I had my kid, I said "I'm flying in and out from here on out." If a show isn't going on, I'm not there. The kiddo's been really fun. I never had a reason to be home. So, now I do. Which is fun.

Congratulations. That's so exciting.

Thanks. It's just the most special thing ever. To see yourself in him is really cool.