Before MorningStar Readers Theater can start, director Maxey Megrue has to lay out a few ground rules.

The theater troupe — there are 11 of them in all — sit through the performance. They're not wearing costumes, eschewing elaborate dress for all black outfits. And they read their lines off scripts, memorization not required. They don't have a curtain. The stage, as it were, is just a designated part of the room. Their sets are simple, and the readers theater uses a narrator to explain settings and characters, setting up what is about to happen.

"You might have to decrease the age a little bit," Megrue said, pausing as the packed audience roared with laughter. "Or maybe more than a little bit."

You see, Maxey Megrue is 93 years old. She, and the 10 other Readers Theater members live at the MorningStar Senior Living Home on the west side of Billings. All of the actors are at least 80, and the oldest member is 95.

The 11 Readers Theater members are Megrue, Bill Johnson, Shari Fangmeier, Joe Brookshier, Tyke Bowles, Joyce Fry, Jere Skaalure, Pat George, Dick Trefny, Harry Axline and Frank Hemphill.

"We have a lot of fun, but we work really hard to make it look this easy," Megrue said.

They practice every Thursday afternoon, and put on at least three shows a year. They've been doing this for two years, and they're starting their third season next month.

Director Megrue runs a tight ship. If you commit to a play, you better be there for practice. If not, she'll throw you out.

"I've done it," she said. "They know I mean it."

Megrue is warm and crackling, with a live wire energy that most people a quarter of her age can't muster. And while this is very fun for her, she takes this art seriously.

She was born in Columbus, but spent most of her adult life in Spokane, Washington, where she was involved in the Spokane Civil Theater, one of the largest and most prestigious community theaters in the Mountain West. While there, she was on the theater's play reading committee. She spent nearly 50 years there, reading plays and evaluating whether they'd be performed by the theater or not.

Acting was never Megrue's full time job. She ran an arts school for a while, and was a dental hygienist.

"In other words," she explained, "I've done quite a few things."

It was a lack of things to do that pushed her into recruiting her fellow MorningStar residents for theater.

"I really didn't like bingo," she said, before bursting into laughter. "I was sort of bored."

This was during the height of the pandemic, when retirement homes were difficult to visit, limiting things the residents could do. It was a stifling time.

Still, Megrue felt a spark. She figured she'd talk a few friends into sitting around and reading plays, just like she used to do in Spokane. They weren't looking to perform. Megrue just wanted to give people "something so we could laugh and have a glass of wine and read a play."

Readers theater presented like this, with few props and other accoutrement, is an established concept, usually used for school children. But Megrue liked the idea and borrowed it, tweaking it along the way.

"I've just kind of made it up as I've gone along," she explained.

The plays themselves can be a bit hard to come by. At first they did older works that are in the public domain, but they could be a bit dour, not the burst of fun Megrue was looking for. Finally she found some plays written by a group out of Portland, Oregon, designed for older actors and older audiences.

Once they had the troupe together and worked their way through a few plays, the energy was so infectious they couldn't keep it to themselves anymore.

"We were having so much fun we decided to perform," Megrue said.

The plays are a big hit, filling the theater room at MorningStar. Their sets are limited, usually only a backdrop. And they have so few props they all fit in a wicker basket Megrue carries around. And other than Megrue, none of the other actors have much theater experience.

But those complications and difficulties don't matter. Because they're really good. Spirited and dynamic and quite funny. The troupe recently presented a couple short works for the staff at MorningStar.

"We old geezers are excited to show you a side of us that maybe you don't know about," Megrue announced before the plays started.

She wasn't kidding. The first play, called "The Keys of Life," starred Megrue as Bev, a daughter trying to convince her elderly father Jim, played by Dick Trefny, to stop driving. Hilarity ensues.

"Do you want me to go into a senior living facility?" Trefny's character asked his daughter with exaggerated horror.

The audience cackled, and pretty soon even the actors were struggling to keep it together.

"That's a fun skit," Trefny said as he used his walker to get back to the side of the room where the other actors were sitting.

They followed up with "The Complaint Department," a real rip-roarer about an older man, played by Bill Johnson, trying in vain to return a rectal thermometer to a nonplussed customer service associate brought to life by Jere Skaalure, a really gifted comedic actress. Johnson and Skaalure's characters end up getting their words crossed as the customer service associate tries and fails to answer calls while attending to her in-person customer.

The humor, bawdier than you might expect from folks their age, had the audience in stitches.

"It sort of shows you that behind old people, we're still young," Megrue said.

It's not all flowers. Megrue acknowledged that working with older people "isn't easy. They get sick, they have to go to the bathroom, you've got to do all kinds of things different than you would at a regular theater."

But when they get on stage and hear the crowd, it's all worth it. The thrill of performance hits you the same no matter how old you are.

"We've become quite attached to each other," Megrue said.

Bridget Whiteman, MorningStar's Life Enrichment Coordinator, helps the Readers Theater troupe with a few things. She's the person who walks across stage with a sign that says "curtain up" when the play begins, and "curtain down," when it ends. She's amazed by what Megrue has put together.

"It's my favorite thing I've ever been a part of in my career," she said.

"This has given me a new lease on life," Megrue said. "Because it's just fine to get old. But to get old and just play cards and this and that isn't enough. This has been a real project and every one of us have sort of woken up. We've gotten a little peppier."

"It's given us something to look forward to. And that's what older people need more of."