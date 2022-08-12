Indigenous performers come together to welcome all to Indian Country

Fourth Avenue North is one of Billings’ busiest streets. The artery, which connects downtown with the Heights, sees an average of 12,000 cars a day, as estimated by the East Billings Urban Revitalization District.

That drive is a little different this week. On the 406 Events Lawn at 323 N. 14th St. sits a lone teepee, in the style of the Crow people.

The teepee is canvas with 16 lodgepoles stripped of their bark. It’s anchored into the ground with rough-hewn chokecherry branches. The pins that hold the flaps together are either chokecherry or cedar.

“We try to use as much natural as we can,” said William Snell, the executive director of Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council and president of the Pretty Shield Foundation, the organization that raised this teepee, and similar installations in the past, like the teepees that lit up the Rims in late 2020.

That natural teepee is out of place amongst all the brick and mortar, but it would have been a common sight on these plains 200 years ago.

The teepee is part of “Welcome to Indian Country,” a show the Billings Symphony is presenting at the 406 Events Lawn on Saturday, Aug. 13.

If you go "Welcome to Indian Country" will be presented in two parts on Saturday, August 13. First, at 4 p.m., doors to the 406 Events Lawn will open. At 5 p.m., William Snell and the Pretty Shield Foundation will erect a teepee and discuss its practical and cultural significance. This portion is free and open to the public. At 7 p.m., the "Welcome to Indian Country" show will begin. Tickets range from $40-$60 and are available at billingssymphony.org. Wood-fired pizza by Mike Cotta and full bar will be available.

“Welcome to Indian Country” is a multi-media performance, where music and spoken word come together to tell a story about Native American culture.

Delbert Anderson, a renowned jazz trumpet player who is the show’s musical director, puts it simply, “it’s a celebration of being Indigenous.”

The show is the brainchild of Andre Bouchard, who is of Kootenai/Ojibwe/Pend d’Oreille/Salish descent.

Bouchard was born on the Flathead Reservation and attended the University of Montana. It was there that he had a revelation.

“I did my market research,” Bouchard explained, “and there was really no one else in North America that was doing tour production for Native American artists, who is doing concept to stage production in this realm.”

With that in mind, he started Indigenous Performance Productions, a company specializing in touring and original productions that aim to elevate and celebrate Native American culture. Bouchard is right. There’s nothing else like it.

“There’s a breathtakingly large and diverse set of emerging Native American artists,” he said. “I saw the need for someone to open these doors for Native artists into venues across the country.”

“Welcome to Indian Country” brings together some of those emerging Indigenous artists. The show is led and emceed by Rena Priest, Washington’s Poet Laureate, who is a member of the Lhaq’temish (Lummi) Nation. In addition to Anderson, who is Navajo, or Diné, the ensemble is made up of Osage violinist Nokosee Fields, Christine Bartyzal, a member of the Crow Creek tribe on percussion. Lyz Jaakola, of the Fon du Lac Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa, is the lead vocalist, and provides piano, drums and guitar. Mali Obomsawin, who is Odanak W8banaki First Nation, also sings and plays bass guitar.

“Each one of them is an absolute gem,” Bouchard said. “I was just fortunate enough to put them all in one room.”

Bouchard might try to downplay his role, but the show is “his baby,” according to Priest. He’s the one who brought them all together last May, and let the ensemble mix and congeal until they worked as one, and created “Welcome to Indian Country.” He's also bringing them on the road. The Billings show will be "Welcome to Indian Country's" sixth performance. After Montana, they'll head to Poughkeepsie, New York, Amherst, Massachusetts, Mesa, Arizona, and a whole lot more places.

“There’s a critical mass of exceptional, talented Native musicians and storytellers,” Bouchard said, “I had this notion, of what if I put them all in a band together?”

That band is tight, an intimate interweaving of song and story.

Priest wrote all the words. She introduces the songs, and sometimes reads over them, as her verses intermingle with the music and become something else entirely.

“Welcome to Indian Country” is new, but it’s familiar. Priest sees the show as an extension of the many, many generations of storytelling and oral history that’s been passed down

When Priest became Poet Laureate, she went to some of the teachers in her tribe and asked them for a “poem” in her language. There isn’t one. But they gave her some options. There’s a word for story, or prayer, or song.

"They’re all in the tradition of storytelling,” she said. “They’re deeply related.”

The music that the ensemble plays while Priest talks is jazz, a genre not often associated with Indigenous people, even though they’ve long been involved in it. Bouchard used the example of Mildred Bailey, a Couer d’Alene woman who was the first female to sing in front of a big band.

“There’s been a tremendous impact from Native Culture on American life,” Bouchard said. “We don’t always recognize it, but it’s at the genesis of all of these quintessentially American music forms.”

Jazz is usually associated with African-American communities. Anderson sees a kinship there.

“Our histories are fairly the same,” he said. “The trauma in each culture was big and significant.”

Jazz, as Anderson sees it, is an act of resistance.

“Jazz was really formed from the amount of pressure that African-Americans were going through at the time,” Anderson said.

He got into jazz music because he loved improvising. He draws a direct line between what he does on stage and what his Diné ancestors did. They were given flour and told to eat it. Instead, they improvised, mixing the flour with water and frying it, creating frybread, which became a staple food.

“Because of the amount of pressure that we were starting to receive, it almost evoked a creativity from all of that, that was so down to earth, and genuine,” Anderson said. “Everyone knows frybread, and everyone knows jazz.”

He also wants to buck against pre-conceived notions.

Being an Indigenous artist, Anderson said, “comes with these stereotypes of Native people only being able to do so much, that their abilities might be limited. You know, that we only play drums or flute. But this show is going to have so many different instruments, so many different styles. And they play it perfectly.”

There’s rebellion and unrest here, but there’s peace, too.

Bouchard said he wants audience members to take away “a sense of hope. A sense of connection.”

“This is contemporary,” said Priest, “it’s joyful, it’s real. Maybe [audience members] will have a better understanding of history and maybe responsibility for the Indigenous community on whose land they reside. The show is called ‘Welcome to Indian Country…’ the Western Hemisphere really is Indian country, all of it.”

“This area was called Elk River,” said Snell, while standing next to the teepee he’d just erected on the 406 Events Lawn. “It was a good place for Native American Indians to come hunt, and there’s a number of herbs in this country that are beneficial to the people.”

That changed when colonizers came, but Snell acknowledged that Billings has always been a gathering place.

“Now, Billings is one of the places to visit, because it’s Indian Country,” Snell said. “Coming together like this, for us, serves a couple purposes. Not just welcome to Indian country, but welcome everyone to Indian country. And that includes everyone.”