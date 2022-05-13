Inspired by greatness: Rocky freshman is taking drawing course designed by 19th century painter

In a display case in the Montana room of the Billings Public Library, there are some art pieces that have a decidedly more global flair than one would expect to find in between the collection of Lewis and Clark maps and the bevy of Butte history books.

There’s a drawing of a torso without a head, a more detailed drawing of a disembodied head on its own, a highly detailed oil painting of some pears and a tea kettle and, up top, a drawing of a person’s face.

They were all done by Battista Eaton, a freshman art major at Rocky Mountain College. The artwork that Eaton is displaying at the Library came from an independent study course he took from Todd R. Forsgren, an assistant professor of art at Rocky.

They represent steps in a classical art education. A baby has to learn to crawl before walking and eventually running. Art education traditionally follows a similar blueprint, introducing simple fundamentals that eventually, with added experience and skills, ramp up to more complex works.

“I found all these old books and old drawings and I’m recreating it as closely as I can,” Eaton said. He’s trying to replicate a classical process in the modern day, in an area very far, both physically and methodologically, from the Italian cities where it was first introduced.

Eaton is mostly following Charles Barque, a 19th century French painter who started a drawing course he called the “Cours de dessin,” which takes a student through a multi-step process that starts with copying drawings and eventually moves up to drawing a living model. Pablo Picasso and Vincent van Gogh both used Barque’s methodology to learn the building blocks of the artistic forms they’d eventually spent their careers upsetting.

Art runs in Eaton’s veins. “I had art throughout my entire family,” he said. “I was always inclined towards it.” His grandfather is Elliott Eaton, a renowned local artist known for his landscapes and special attention to flowers.

Eaton grew up around Roberts by the banks of Rock Creek. He’s not sure whether the family home is a farm or a ranch, noting that there’s a debate over which term is correct. The important thing is that they’ve always had animals around, which is good for Battista because he likes to draw them.

That’s not the only subject he sketches. “I have drawn my sister many times,” Battista said. “She’s been the victim of many portraits.”

She doesn’t seem to mind, though. “She loves it,” he said with a laugh. “She likes to be the center of it, I guess. It’s funny, but it’s a wonderful thing.”

Battista is just finishing his freshman year at Rocky. He’d eventually like to attend a classical arts school in Italy, but until then he’s making do in Montana.

The library exhibition is an example of that. The first piece is the sketch of that torso. It’s a drawing of the “Belvedere Torso” statue, the fragmented remnants of a larger work of unclear origin, which was likely sculpted around the first century AD. The torso has been an icon of Roman sculpture for centuries, notably entrancing and inspiring Michelangelo.

But Eaton wasn’t drawing the statue itself. Barque drew the statue over 100 years ago. “So he would sit in front of the statue and draw it out,” Eaton said. “I’m drawing his drawing.”

It’s the first step. Copy what someone else has already mastered, learn the lines and use their technique to inform your own.

After replicating Basque’s drawing, Eaton moved on to emulating what the Frenchman was doing and drew a cast of a statue. That’s the ominous floating head. The head belongs to a larger statue of Saint Jerome that Eaton used as a model.

This is the next step, where a student goes from copying the form and lines to figuring out how to do it for themselves. It teaches an aspiring artist to turn something three dimensional into two dimensions, adding shadow and shading to make it still look like a real, tangible object.

It’s a harder task, and the materials Eaton uses leveled up, too. Pencil is used atop a base layer of ink mixed with distilled water, with white chalk added for detail.

Next up is the most immediately different piece in Eaton’s exhibition, because it’s in oil paint instead of pencil drawing. It’s a still life, a painting that captures a specific scene, in this case a table with some pears and a tea kettle on it, with a prominent clock in the background.

This step prepares the student to start working with real things anyone might come across, a necessary skill after working with sketches and statues.

Above those three pieces is the culmination of Eaton’s work over the last semester. Or, it’s at least the start of the culmination. The Basque drawing course, and most of its type, is supposed to lead up to a student drawing a real person, a combination of the human form they’ve learned through working with casts and statues, and the ability to capture real things they’ve grasped by doing still life.

It’s a complicated, arduous process, and Eaton isn’t quite there yet. “That’s the hardest thing to do,” he acknowledged. “There’s so much anatomy skill you’ve got to know”

He’s got some preliminary sketches, like the pencil portrait of a model’s head and shoulders in the Library case, and he’s working with local figure drawing groups on honing that craft. But he’s not worried about rushing it.

“This is supposed to take three to five years,” he said. “I kind of jammed it into a semester.”

Professor Forsgren was instrumental in helping Eaton jam all of that learning and work into a semester. Forsgren is primarily a photographer, but remembers learning a bit of Barque’s methods in his undergrad. “It was fantastic to revisit this through Battista’s eyes and hands,” he wrote in an email.

The scope of taking on a class like this would be daunting for anyone, especially a freshman. But Eaton wasn’t intimidated. “I always wanted to get good at art,” he said, “and usually most schools don’t really teach you how to do it.”

“I look at these old paintings and they’re so realistic and so beautiful,” Eaton said. “You’re wondering how they did it… And it’s because of courses and intensive training like this.”

It’s not typical for a freshman to take on an independent study course, but Forsgren said nobody at Rocky objected when they proposed it. “Small schools are nimble and student focused in a way that allows folks like Battista to explore more freely,” he wrote.

It was the right school and the right student. “Battista is an incredibly talented, motivated, and driven student and artist,” Forsgren wrote. “Whatever passion Battista finds (it could be ping-pong or astrophysics), I know he’ll explore it with tenacity and depth, and the result will be compelling artwork.”

But being enrolled in a school like Rocky isn’t necessary to learning Basque’s methods and improving art skills. “Anybody can draw,” Eaton said. “Anybody can learn in this course and get better.”

