Bull Market are here for a good time, not a long time. Don’t be put off if they only play a half hour or so. It takes extraordinary stamina to make it even that long.

Before their most recent show at Kirks’ Grocery, guitarist and lead singer Phil Griffin passed around a roll of toilet paper so the audience could use it for DIY ear protection. It was needed. Along with drummer Nels Jensen and newly added bass player Stephen Redmond, Griffin and company are Montana’s loudest and rowdiest rock band.

Griffin will scream himself horse during their 30 to 40 minute sets. By the end, he’s dripping sweat, looking like he used every ounce of energy from the bottoms of his feet to the top of his frizzled black hair.

At that Kirks’ show, they closed with “Driving,” a snarling rocker that wraps frantic verses around a riff so big you could drive a semi truck through it.

That song is on their 2018 record “Broker.” In February, they released their second full-length record, called “Work Weak.”

Griffin bristles at the term “concept record,” although he admits that “Work Weak” has “some kind of concept.”

"Work Weak's" cover features a mess of pills spilling out of one of those Ezy Dose weekly pill organizers. The record goes sequentially through a week, starting with the “red digits of the morning light” of the alarm clock on Monday morning and ending with existential depression and despair of Sunday night.

It is music as exhalation, something to commiserate to on the commute to work and scream along with on the drive back home.

The concept happened organically. Griffin and Jensen, the two members who recorded "Work Weak," were just jamming and writing when they realized the song they were working on felt familiar.

"It was like 'man, this feels like a Monday,'" Jensen remembered.

Griffin calls his songwriting process "mysterious." They'll play, and a melody will catch on. And he'll just be "shouting random sounds. And then maybe there'll be some words that start to form out of those sounds."

And then the noises and the songs just kept coming. They found it intuitive to fit a vibe to a day of the week. "Monday" starts slow and ominous, wary of what's coming next. "Wednesday" is frantic and fast, just trying to get it over with. "Friday," with big beefy power chords anchoring an exalting chorus, is the release. And "Sunday" is dour and ponderous, the realization that you've got to do it all over again.

Griffin is a real punk frontman, booming and screaming and always full of energy. Maybe you can’t always understand what he’s singing, but you understand what he’s feeling. And which is more important?

They recorded drums at Griffin's family cabin Red Lodge, tracking in a makeshift studio set up in a sauna. On the album credits, it's cheekily billed as Sauna Abitch Studio. Vocals and guitar were tracked separately, and Tyson Kreiter recorded and mixed everything.

The album's highlight might be “Tuesday,” which starts with a guitar playing like a drone and ends with a squeal of feedback. In between that, Griffin snarls the line “you are a company man,” like it’s a slur.

Maybe it is. If "Work Weak" is a sort of concept album, then Bull Market are sort of a concept band. Their Bandcamp bills them as an "investment firm/rock band." On stage, they present themselves as parodies of office workers, complete with full suits.

Bull Market got their start around 2014 when Griffin was going to school in Missoula. Along with Jordan Finn, the other original member who is also a longtime part of the Billings bred-, Brooklyn-based pop rock band Idaho Green, Griffin started Bull Market in a cramped room in his basement, barely big enough for a drum set and a guitar amp.

"We put egg cartons all over the walls because we heard it was good for soundproofing," he said. "It was way too much effort and not worth it, looking back."

The band, however, was worth it. They were just having fun, savoring their last little bit of college before real life begins. But even in its embryonic stages, Bull Market had something to say, something that lasts.

Finn soon moved to New York, leaving Griffin without a drummer. He wound up working in a law office, a job he quickly grew tired of.

"I used the rage from that job to channel into Bull Market, and I kind of accidentally started developing this character," Griffin explained. "He's like an investment guy. Him and I happen to have a lot in common."

He returned to his hometown of Billings and started playing with Jensen. By day, Jensen is a history teacher at Lewis and Clark Middle School. But he's also one of the anchors of Billings' underground music scene. He's been drumming in bands for so long Griffin grew up watching him play.

"I've looked up to Nels for a long time," Griffin said.

It was just the two of them for a while, two men along on stage, capable of making incredible noise. Griffin loves playing these taxing sets, going super hard for a half hour and collapsing. But it is, you know, exhausting.

That was always exacerbated by Griffin's attempts to play bass notes while playing guitar, by splitting his guitar signal and relying on a bass pedal. Adding a bassist like Redmond, who also plays in Hey, ILY and a few other Billings area bands, adds a whole new dimension to the band. Griffin laughingly calls Redmond Bull Market's "intern."

It's more complicated to have three people in the band, and tougher to schedule practice and shows. Griffin is also an excellent jazz musician, and thrives on improvisation. It's harder to get three heads to work together than just two.

But it's worth it to have another personality there, and to allow Griffin a chance to catch his breathe a little bit. He thinks that with the bassist they can maybe play 45 minutes before exhaustion takes over.

Jensen suggests that the lessened strain on Griffin might allow him more time to "spout investment information" on stage.

Griffin admits that he's a perfectionist, and it's always hard to convey the messiness of a great punk show on an album. But he's pleased with "Work Weak."

"It's not perfect, but I think it slaps pretty good, actually," he said.