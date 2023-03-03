Take it from the Cheshire Cat — “We’re all mad here.”

The cat, a real scene stealer from Lewis Carroll’s 1865 novel “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” was talking about the effect that becoming trapped in a fantasy alternate dimension might have on the fragile psyche of a young girl. But Tiffany Wardell sees a kinship there.

Wardell admits that it was “a little bit of insanity” that prompted her to produce a ballet version of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” which premieres at the Petro Theatre at Montana State University Billings on Friday and Saturday. The show is a collaboration between the School of Classical Ballet (SCB) and the MSUB Art Department.

It might be madness, but at least Wardell isn’t alone. She’s a teacher and choreographer at SCB, and is co-directing their production of “Alice” alongside Leigh Schanfein, who shares those same credits.

The pair are also co-directors of the School of Classical Ballet Company, a cadre of the school’s most advanced dancers, who are on a professional trajectory. There are six of them, from ages 13 to 16, and they take two extra classes a week. Schanfein and Wardell started the Company in May 2022.

“It’s to give them opportunities that lend themselves to becoming a dancer, or at least pursuing that higher level of dance education,” Schanfein explained.

One of the most important of those opportunities is a chance to perform. But other than the annual “Nutcracker,” Billings hasn’t had a proper story ballet — a piece of continuous dance that tells a cohesive narrative — put on by a local company since 2006, according to Wardell.

“It really brings the dance community and the local community together, especially when it’s a local production,” Wardell said.

There are six Company members, and each of them have a major role in “Alice,” like the white rabbit and Tweedledee and Tweedledum (complete with requisite propeller hats). And of course there’s Alice herself, played by Audrey Mills, who has been dancing at SCB since she was nearly a toddler and starred as Clara in the 2021 presentation of “The Nutcracker.”

But there are nearly 60 total dancers in the ballet, portraying porcupines, bumblebees, flowers, vindictive playing cards, croquet playing flamingos and more. Plus, Billings dance scene veteran Morgan Dake plays the Mat Hatter. Her tap dancing style stands in direct contrast to the graceful ballet of everyone else.

“This is Wonderland,” Schanfein said. “It might get a little weird.”

Auditions began in December, after the “Nutcracker” hubbub cooled down. Most dancers are students at SCB, but some come from elsewhere in the community. Auditions were only held for ages 9 and up.

“We felt like if they’re younger than that, we’ll just work with them,” Wardell said. The youngest dancer in “Alice” is 4 years old.

But that was just auditions. This idea has been in Wardell and Schanfein’s mind since at least last spring, before they’d even started the SCB Company. Once they knew who was in the Company, they could start envisioning who’d be right for which role, and what the choreography might look like.

They started planning movements in the ballet in earnest last summer, but Wardell said the “nitty gritty” of choreography began in September. Rehearsals started in January.

“Besides the company dancers, we’ve put together the story ballet in two months of Saturdays,” Wardell said.

“It’s actually pretty rapid,” Schanfein added.

The music is mostly classical, drawing from great composters like Vivaldi, Beethoven and Tchaikovsky. Wardell compared the dissonance between the stately melodies and the frantic Wonderland portrayed on stage to “Looney Tunes.” As Alice gets deeper and deeper into the other world, the music changes until it reaches a robust peak when the character encounters the Queen of Hearts.

Wardell and Schanfein wanted to adapt “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” for a few reasons. For one, they just felt like they were seeing it everywhere.

“Maybe in the cultural atmosphere following the pandemic, we were like ‘Let’s exit this world and do something crazy,” Wardell suggested.

But just practically, “Alice” has a lot of roles. And a female lead. And the story is fun and accessible for kids, since there’s no violence — other than what Wardell playfully called “whimsical death.”

“This is a story that doesn’t have a romance to it,” Wardell said. “It could just be whimsy.”

Adding to that whimsy is MSUB arts professor Keeara Rhoades, a longtime Billings art standout who was recently the artist in residence at the Yellowstone Art Museum. Rhoades work, which is fantastical and otherworldly, lends itself naturally to capturing the essence of Wonderland. Rhoades is the art director for the SCB production of “Alice.”

“It synchronized beautifully with my advanced new media class that I teach,” Rhoades explained. “I always try to integrate an artist with a professional, in a way that the students can collaborate with that professional.”

So Rhoades and her students designed and built a world that acts as a fully immersive set for the dancers to inhabit. It’ll be projected on the background at the Petro Theatre.

Rhoades teaches her students about six different ways of animating, and all of them are used in this production. There are various types of frame-by-frame animation, where animators draw every incremental movement in the dozen or so frames that are projected each second. There are sections that are made with cutout construction paper, and some stop motion, as well.

Mills even came to the class, dressed in character as Alice, and they worked with green screen and slow motion to capture her image. When Alice drinks a potion and grows enormous size, Mills’ likeness is projected, making her like a giant. When Alice shrinks, they have an easier fix: a smaller dancer.

They started animation in September. Rhoades was joined by Nathan Levine, Heather Oltrogge, Elizabeth Harp, Isabelle Carroll, and her fellow professor Robin Earles. There are 22 scenes in all, each with graphics. Rhoades herself designed 17 of them.

“It’s a labor of love,” she said, emphasizing both labor and love.

It is for the dancers, too, who have to react perfectly to cues and moments of animation and music.

All in all, it allows the ballet’s version of Wonderland to look like an actual extra-terrestrial space, not just a dressed up theater.

The closest the art and dance sides got to a disagreement was over the Cheshire Cat’s teeth. The cat, who can disappear and reappear at whim, is all animation. Rhoades designed it to have a mouth full of many long and sharp fangs, like how Carroll described it.

But after consulting with Wardell’s three children, they decided to round off the teeth. But even without points, they’re still numerous

Wardell noted that “Alice” will be kid friendly, but still contain “a healthy dose of fear.”

“Part of why this is good for a ballet is because Alice feels all the things a girl’s going to feel. She gets mad, she has fun,” Schanfein continued. “You get the whole spectrum of what a kid is going to go through when they have this weird experience.”