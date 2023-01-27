'It's a passion:' Sean Patton is serious about being hilarious

Sean Patton has had a heck of a year. On Dec. 24, 2021, he released "King Scorpio," his third stand-up comedy record. That set, which he recorded at Helium Comedy Club in Portland, Oregon, was also released as a video special in August. Not content with that, he also released his first proper comedy special, "Number One," on Peacock on Dec. 2.

With those two specials, in one 12 month period, Patton released almost three hours of material, all without repeating a single joke.

It's quite a feat. But it's one that didn't come easy for Patton. He's funny, sure. But he works for it. Comedy isn't just humor. It's late nights, hostile crowds, barely scraping together enough to eat and bar shows after bar shows after bar shows.

Patton is hilarious, with an ability to get laughs out of a tossed out phrase and a minutes-long story. But his success comes from a deep work ethic more than anything. He's very thoughtful about the business of being funny.

He'll be in Montana in early February for a string of shows across the state, starting in Billings on Feb. 2. Patton follows that up in Bozeman on Feb. 3, Missoula on Feb. 4 and Helena on Feb. 5. The shows are organized by Bone Dry Comedy.

"When we first booked any headliner, I was like, 'Man, if we could get Sean Patton, that's the dream,'" said Alex Kaufman, who runs Bone Dry. "I was in high school when I first saw some of his clips, and I'm unbelievably excited."

The respect is mutual.

"I'm so excited to do the run," Patton said. "I love these kinds of runs. I love these independently produced shows, with comedians doing it just out of love. This is a new terrain for me. I'm really looking forward to seeing what Montana is all about."

In Billings, the show is at the Pub Station, by far the biggest venue for a Bone Dry show. With all that excitement in mind, the Gazette sat down with Patton to talk about Montana, David Cross, and whether he, as a New Orleans native, can handle the northern cold. (This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity).

Have you ever been to Montana before?

Actually, no. This will be my first time. There are just three states I've never performed in, which are Montana, Hawaii and Alaska.

So we're the last one in the continental 48?

Yeah. Which is crazy because I've been to China. I've been to Australia. But I haven't been to Alaska or Hawaii or Montana.

Well, we're glad you're coming.

Yeah, I'm excited. I've heard it's sort of a slept on secret. Like it's the best kept secret in the continental U.S. For any comedian, it's good. There's more places to go, and more places to perform.

You're from New Orleans. How do you deal with the cold and snow?

I personally love it. I understand that some people can't stand it. But I live in New York, now. I grew up in the hot, putrid south. I didn't have cold growing up. It was something you'd see in movies or on TV, and you'd fantasize about it. But for me it's still gorgeous, beautiful thing. I still love the snow. I mean, look, I've been to Chicago in the winter. That's something else. But I like wearing coats, you know?

How do you approach an audience in a place that you've never performed in before?

I mean, the more you travel, the more you get out there, the more you see that people are not that different. We all want the same things. Especially nowadays with the internet. I understand how doing the road maybe 20-30 years ago would have been like "Oh no, these people have no idea what I'm talking about." But now, everybody knows everything. You're dealing with a collective conscience. And I treat it like I do a show right here in New York City. I treat every show like I'm just at the Comedy Cellar or like I'm in familiar territory. Because I am. It is familiar. I'm not up there talking about anything that someone who lives in Bozeman or Billings or Helena isn't going to understand. I write about very personal experiences. And people can identify with that. We all experience life in different ways, obviously, but we are all human. We're all the same. So I try to relate to people by saying look, here's what I'm going through/have been through. I'm sure you've been through something similar. And here's what I found hilarious about it.

When you're touring, do you try to get out and explore the places you're visiting?

Yeah, without a doubt. Because you get to travel to all of these places, you've got to take the opportunity to see them, you know what I mean? I know there are some people who disagree with that, but those people are just dumb. You get a free opportunity to go to a part of the world you've never been to before. You should see as much of it as you can. There are certain cities I've traveled to so much that I know them like I live there. Places like Minneapolis or Chicago or Asheville, North Carolina or Denver, Colorado. I've never paid rent in any of those cities, but I know them like the back of my hand.

You've been doing stand-up for 21 years, has it been your full time job for that long?

No. I'm hesitant to even call it a job. I kind of feel weird when I hear other comedians say that because a job is something that you get, because you have to get one. You know what I mean? And this isn't me insulting jobs. Some comedians talk about this like they're god's gift to earth and they're blessed with something. A career in comedy is something that you make insane sacrifices to achieve. It's been my main source of income for 12 years now. But it took almost a decade to get to to the point where I could get paid full time. There's a very common misconception in the world right now that comedy is easy to start getting paid at. It's more difficult probably than it's never been because everybody is trying to do it right now. Social media makes it look very easy. And it is very easy to make your friends laugh. Now try to do it every single nights in front of groups of strangers who've paid money. And because they've paid money, are more judgmental. And they're drinking more, so they're not as attentive.

On social media, everybody posts crowd-work clips. It makes it look easy. People think oh, I do this every Friday night at the bar. So everyone thinks that you can just do comedy five or six times and all of a sudden start making hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. That's insane. It took me a decade. Other people do it faster, and some people do it slower.

But I'm saying from personal experience, it took me almost a decade starting in New Orleans then moving to LA for a year and then moving to New York. And working shit jobs and fighting to get stage time and living with a bunch of roommates and being the kind of broke where you can't do anything. I mean the type of broke where I didn't have any money to enjoy myself. I could wake up, I could write jokes, and I could do open mics. That's it. And after a while you eventually start making money at it. And then you start making enough money to live on, and start making enough to live comfortably and so on and so forth.

So that's why I'm hesitant to call it a job. A career is something you fight for. And comedy is a career. It's a passion. I know there are people who had to fight to get other types of jobs but not like this. Nobody lives with four roommates for years to work at a publishing company. I'm not saying it's easy, but it's a completely different beast.

Between December 2021 and December 2022, you released two specials. How did that happen?

Well, the first one was an album recording that we filmed. My friend, who is a director, asked if he could cut it together. That became "King Scorpio." We just put that on YouTube, because we just shot it with one camera. It looks pretty good. But "Number One" on Peacock is much bigger, much more broad production. We had six cameras, and Michael Che is a producer.

I write a lot, but I also hadn't put out a special or anything like that. My last couple albums had some time between them. So I'd just been stockpiling material. I still don't love this new YouTube world. I don't love what it's created. Yes, on the one hand, it has given creators and comedians and artists more control of their career. But at the same time, it's created this massive ocean of "content" where its easier for stuff to get lost.

So I was being a little more precious about my material. For years and years I was more tactical about what I did. And then after the pandemic I was like "Man, f— all that." So that's how it happened. After I recorded the album, the offer came in to shoot the special. And I was ready. I had this material I'd been sitting on. I'm very proud of both of them. I don't recommend that a performer hang on to material for years, but I can say from personal experience that it was fun and awesome and cool.

You're touring with David Cross in March. Is that a dream come true for you? Were you a big fan of 'Mr. Show,' Cross' seminal 1990s sketch show?

Huge. "Mr. Show" is the biggest comedic influence on my life. It came out when I was in high school, and it just affected the way I look at a lot of things, not just humor. And I've said that to him before. He's such a sweet, friendly guy. He loves to talk comedy. He loves to hang out. He's a chill guy. And he's still got it. He's still funny and sharp. So whenever I'm around him, there's moments when I have to talk myself down a little bit, so I don't bug out.

When I first stated doing stand-up, way back, 21 years ago, he was touring. It wasn't long after "Mr. Show" ended. And he came through New Orleans and played this little rock venue called The Howlin' Wolf. It was the first time I paid to see comedy. Back then, he didn't have an opener. He had this band called Ultrababyfat. They would open with a song, and he'd do an hour and a half, and then they'd come back and play until the bar closed. It was a fun hang.

I wound up backstage with the band because they wanted to smoke some quote-unquote "tobacco." And we were under the impression that David Cross had left the building. So we're just back there smoking and David Cross walks backstage. And they're like "Hey what's up, David?" And I kind of flipped out at him a little bit. But I regained my composure and had to excuse myself.

But I told him in that moment, "I really, really, really, really want to work with you one day."

And he said, "I really, really, really, really hope you find a way."

That was 21 years ago, and now I'm going on tour with him for 11 weeks strait. It worked. We figured it out.