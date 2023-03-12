The best moment at every Jason Isbell concert comes right at the end.

Isbell almost always closes with "Cover Me Up." It's his biggest song, but it's such a particularly great closer because it feels so primal and enormous, like you can't believe someone just breathed into existence. It sounds like it was always there.

"Cover Me Up" was the last song he performed before the encore at two Montana concerts over this weekend: one at The ELM in Bozeman on Friday night and the other at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings on Saturday. At both shows, just like every show, when he got to the line "I sobered up, I swore off that stuff, forever this time," people went crazy.

It's not just the culmination of a great show. That moment in "Cover Me Up" is so special because it's to celebrate the fact that Isbell is here. Not just at a theater in Montana, but here at all in 2023. For a while, it looked like he'd never make it.

Isbell got his start in the legendary southern rock band Drive-By Truckers in 2001, when he was barely 22-years-old. The first song he wrote with the group was "Decoration Day," a screed about familial rivalries so poignant the band named their next record after it.

He made some of the greatest Americana rock songs ever written with the band, but it wasn't to last. After six years, three records and one failed marriage to the Truckers' bassist, Isbell was out of the band. He partied so hard that the notoriously hard partying group couldn't keep up. Isbell had gotten into cocaine, and by his own admission, he'd drink at least a fifth of Jack Daniels a day. For a long time it looked like Isbell would be another cautionary tale of what could have been.

With help from his current wife, Amanda Shires, Isbell got sober in 2012 for good. He poured that new lease on life into songs. "Southeastern," the record "Cover Me Up" is on, came out in 2013, and pretty soon people started casually tossing out the phrase "greatest working songwriter" when Isbell's name came out. He went from causality to champion.

That's a lot of background for a concert, but to get Isbell you've got to really get him. He is the story as much as his songs are. That's why an Isbell show isn't just a concert, it's a celebration of life and the lives of the people who populate our own. The radical humanity and compassion that run through his lyrics aren't an act. This guy has lived it.

The venues for this run of Montana shows couldn't be any more different. The ELM, a fancy new joint that opened a couple years ago on Bozeman's revitalized 7th Avenue, is a cross between a club and a theater with a seated balcony and a floor folks can cram into.

"From the outside, this place looks like a DMV," Isbell joked.

But inside it's sweet. The place is boxy but acoustically sound.

The Alberta Bair Theater is a more well known quantity. The Isbell show is one of the biggest nights at the theater in years, and people showed up in droves. The stage is about twice the size of the one at the Elm, but Isbell and company brought all the same intensity. The near sellout crowd got to see a great show.

Isbell is backed by the 400 Unit. The band, named after the psych ward in Isbell's hometown of Florence, Alabama, is comprised of Jimbo Hart on bass, Derry DeBorja on keys, drummer Chad Gamble and Sadler Vaden on guitar.

They blazed their way through a setlist heavy on songs from their most recent record, 2020's "Reunions." Isbell and the 400 Unit also played "Death Wish," the first single off "Weather Vanes," which will be released on June 9.

"This place is nice," Isbell said from the Alberta Bair Theater stage. "This is a good room."

He was right. The venue sounded great. For an artist as lyric-first and lyric-heavy as Isbell, the Alberta Bair Theater is a pretty perfect venue. You could hear every word he said, from the big baritone boom of his singing voice to his offhand banter between songs.

The clean, FM radio squeal of "Overseas" blasted through the room. And the whole place stood still when Isbell played "Elephant," a song so sad it's almost unfair to play in the middle of a concert.

Vaden got his moment to shine on "Honeysuckle Blue," a cover of an old tune by Drivin N Cryin — an Atlanta-based rock band Vaden was once a member of. It's a monster, with a hammerhead riff you could jumpstart a car with.

The lighting rig was excellent, bathing Isbell and his band in a series of autumnal reds and golds.

On "Tupelo," the lights turned purple, glowing like a southern summer sunset.

At one point, the lights dimpled the walls like the stars Isbell sang about on "Last of My Kind." That was until the guitars showed up and blasted the whole thing into orbit.

They closed in Billings with a cover of Fleetwood Mac's red hot "Oh Well," a relic from back when that band was a hard-nosed blues outfit. It can be frustrating to hear an artist with such a deep catalog play a cover, but Isbell and the 400 Unit smoked it. It gave Isbell the chance to show off his greatest hidden talent. Everybody wants to talk about how great he is at songwriting, but the dude is secretly one of the greatest living rock guitarists, capable of shredding anything. He plays six strings so hard they sound like 12. At one point, he ripped a solo on a 00 Martin.

On these two Montana shows, Isbell played without an opener. And while there's a part of you that feels sad that nobody got the opportunity, going to a show and getting to see the main band right away was revelatory. So was leaving in a little under two hours. But perhaps most importantly, no opener means less time, which means less alcohol sales. That's a bad thing for the venue and a good thing for everyone in it.

There's still a strange phenomena at Isbell shows where people get so excited to be there that they wind up howling like Dr. Strangelove during songs about cancer, child abuse and drugs. But for the most part, the crowd, with less chance to get inebriated, was content to sit and listen.

That failed one time, and it wound up being the highlight of the show. When Isbell was playing "Flying Over Water," a highlight off "Southeastern," a fight broke out in the main floor of the Alberta Bair. It was mostly drunken yells and a few pushes, but it got out of control enough that Isbell stopped the show. As the offenders were rounded up and escorted out, folks started cheering. But Isbell stopped them.

"They already know they're assholes," he said. "Don't let them hide behind the noise."

Once order was restored, Isbell smiled and gave everyone the go ahead to clap. They ramped back into "Flying Over Water," and the room collectively stood. There was no prompt. We just knew, from the connections around us, that it was the thing to do.

"There can't be more of them than us," Isbell sang earlier on "Hope the High Road." Every time he goes on stage, he proves that statement right.