Saturday, Nov. 9, Yellowstone Valley Brewing, 6 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10, plus any applicable service fee.
Jerry Joseph is a prolific and accomplished songwriter, writing hits for Widespread Panic and releasing 30 albums in his 30-plus-year career; as a solo artist, with the Jackmormons, supergroup Stockholm Syndrome, his burning two-piece The Denmark Veseys, or originally, with his beloved ‘80s cult band, Little Women.
Joseph is also a relentless live performer, playing over 150 shows a year across the globe. He has toured with Vic Chesnutt, Chris Whitley and Walter Salas-Humara, among others. His recent musical travels include a stint volunteering as a rock school music teacher in Kabul, Afghanistan; touring Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast with the Jackmormons; and solo tours in Ireland, England and France.
Joseph was inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame in October 2015. He will be touring in Mexico, Australia and New Zealand this Winter and Spring in addition to the States.