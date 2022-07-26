John Mayer playing 3 Montana flood benefit concerts

John Mayer has announced three live events to benefit relief efforts following the June 13 historic flooding of Yellowstone River, which damaged homes and closed parts of Yellowstone National Park.

Mayer will perform with Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead on Monday, Aug. 8, with support from Montana bluegrass band Kitchen Dwellers. Comedian Dave Chappelle will join Mayer on Sunday, Aug. 14. The concerts will conclude with a solo show from Mayer on Sunday, Aug. 21, with support from Americana trio The Last Revel.

All shows are at Pine Creek Lodge in Paradise Valley outside Livingston. Tickets are $150 and available at johnmayer.com, although all three dates are already sold out.

The singer has a house in Paradise Valley, and named his sixth record after the area. Shortly after the flooding, he posted on Instagram, asking his followers to donate to flood relief.

Proceeds to benefit the SW MT Flood Relief Fund, a partnership between the Park County Community Foundation and Greater Gallatin United Way. The funding will provide support for immediate needs like emergency shelter, drinking water, food, clothing, food replacement from lost freezers and refrigerators, and will also help with clean-up and rebuilding efforts. To donate directly, text Flood22 to 41444 or click HERE.