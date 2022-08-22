John Mayer's flood relief fundraising could top $2.5 million

When John Mayer stepped onto the stage at the Pine Creek Lodge for his first solo, headlining show in Montana on Sunday night, it was a long time coming.

Mayer has lived in Paradise Valley since 2012, but other than a benefit show in Bozeman in January 2013, alongside members of the Zac Brown Band, he’s been shy to perform in his adopted state.

You can’t blame him. Montana has always seemed like a refuge for Mayer. He moved here amid a storm of bad press, after some disastrous interviews and a series of relationships that quickly turned into tabloid fodder. He’d developed granuloma on his vocal chords, jeopardizing his world-class singing voice.

Maybe he started feeling like the protagonist from his song “Walt Grace’s Submarine Test, January 1967.” Grace, Mayer sings, while “desperately hating his whole place, dreamed to discover a new place, and buried himself alive.”

Montana became Mayer’s place to bury himself alive, a quiet spot off the job, where he could heal.

Now that place needs him. Flooding ripped through Mayer’s Park County in June, tearing up that beautiful, untouched landscape, destroying homes, roads and businesses. The torrent closed both northern entrances to Yellowstone National Park, isolating residents of Paradise Valley and leaving them without their economic backbone.

Mayer was moved to action. His Instagram, usually an avenue for his cheeky humor and smoldering photos of him playing guitar, turned somber. He posted a lengthy and impassioned disquisition about his love for the area, as well as a plea for his followers to donate to flood relief efforts.

Gavin Clark, executive director of the Park County Community Foundation, said Mayer reached out to ask how he could help.

“John has one of the biggest microphones in Park County,” Clark said, “and I think in his heart he knew he had to do something for his community.”

In his post about the Park County flooding, Mayer posted a series of photos of the area. There’s Chico Hot Springs, the expanse of Emigrant Peak, the Murray in Livingston and the big neon marquee at the Pine Creek Lodge, a watering hole, rustic music venue and modest hotel buried in Paradise Valley.

On Sunday, that marquee announced an upcoming performance from “Aspiring local musician John Mayer.”

Mayer chose the Pine Creek Lodge for Rise For the River, a series of three shows at the venue to raise money for the Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund. The concerts started on Monday, Aug. 8 with Bob Weir, continued on Sunday, Aug. 14 with Dave Chappelle, and concluded with Mayer’s solo show on Sunday, Aug. 21.

And what a venue to do your first solo show in Montana. The stage at Pine Creek Lodge is behind the building, off in the woods. There’s ample dancing room, but watch out for exposed roots. Discarded stumps serve as tables. A creek runs behind the stage, a small platform that is barely a couple feet off the ground. The scent of the pine mixes with the scent of booze and weed. Going to a show at Pine Creek is like stumbling onto something in the middle of the forest.

The mood before the show was a mixture of anticipation and disbelief. Pine Creek gets good shows, and artist like Billy Strings and Ryan Bingham have played there. But nothing like this before. Mayer’s seven albums have won him seven Grammys, and a legion of fiercely dedicated fans that follow his every move.

That made the Pine Creek show one of the hottest tickets in Montana concert history. All three shows sold out in minutes, and you had to be in the exact right place in the exact right time to get one of the 1,000 tickets up for grabs for each show.

Sometimes you just had to get lucky. Shelby Howard, of Bozeman, managed to snag a cabin rental after a friend frantically messaged her during a Zoom meeting to announce that tickets were on sale. By the time Howard made it online, the show was sold out. But cabin rentals weren’t. Howard's dog Brisket ran freely through the crowd, stopping to accept pats from any concertgoer who offered them.

Those cabins overlook the stage, and they became hot commodities Sunday night, with patrons climbing atop the building’s porches to get a better look.

Bozeman-based Americana group The Last Revel opened. The group is no stranger to that stage, but they’d never seen an environment like Sunday.

The Last Revel member Ryan Aker called the show a “once in a lifetime experience for the band,” noting that it’s probably the biggest thing they’ve ever done.

“We felt so honored,” he said, “to be a part of something like that.”

Mayer interacted with the group briefly before the show. It was short, but lasting, as Mayer cracked a joke about the band’s kick drum and chatted with each member about their backgrounds and connections in the area.

That sense of personal connection was what Mayer was going for with the whole show.

It started with the setlist. There was no “Daughters,” no “Your Body is a Wonderland.” At no point did he run through the halls of his high school and scream at the top of his lungs.

In short, he didn’t play a single hit. Instead, he said he opted for songs that “would sound good in the mountains.”

For the first time ever, Mayer performed his 2012 record “Born and Raised.” He was joined by drummer Aaron Sterling, who has played with everyone from Taylor Swift to Harry Styles.

Mayer has got a record called “Paradise Valley,” but “Born and Raised” feels even closer to the area. Opening track “Queen of California” starts with a declaration to “go out West.” Mayer followed that advice, and made his Montana move around the time “Born and Raised” came out.

The Mayer who wrote “Born and Raised” feels very different from the one who performed the songs on Sunday. On the album, he searched for connection. In Pine Creek, he found it.

The 1,000-plus crowd was glued to him. Mayer was light and loose, getting a chance to show off his trademark quick wit with some banter between songs.

It felt personal. This guy has played huge shows for tens, maybe hundreds of thousands of people. He’s part of Dead and Company, the Grateful Dead spinoff that sells out baseball parks and football arenas. He brought megawatt star power that usually fills stadiums to a stage the size of your bedroom.

The crowd boogied as much as the tight quarters would allow. Some folks put their hands up in the air like they were in church. On little fella in a BabyBjörn napped peacefully while dad jammed, bouncing his baby to sleep in time with the music.

Mayer’s persona has long been, for better or worse, soaked in a thick sense of irony. He broke that at the end of the night.

“This is a special place,” he said, letting his iron clad façade, toughened by years in the music industry, start to crack.

“I’m looking for words that I don’t have for a moment like this,” he said, a shocking admission from someone whose job is finding the right words.

He thanked a laundry list of folks who helped put the show on, with security, parking and other logistics potentially creating a headache for Park County officials.

It helps that all of this was in service of Park County, something he expressed multiple times during the show.

Even before the shows started, Mayer’s Instagram post and request for donations brought in $1.5 million for the Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund, a joint venture between Gallatin United Way and the Park County Community Foundation

Clark, the foundation’s executive director, estimates that the concerts brought in at least another million. The money is already being allocated to folks who lost their homes and businesses and nonprofits, stretching from Livingston to Gardiner and Cooke City.

But it was more than just that. Mayer’s concerts brought people into Park County, where they shopped, ate at restaurants and stayed in hotels. It was an economic lifeline to a place that badly needed it.

Mayer, the man who once waited for the world to change, decided to do it himself.

“This is what we do in Montana, right?” said Clark. “We take care of our neighbors.”

John Mayer, his Grammys and his baggage and all, is a part of Montana now.

“Thank you for accepting me and embracing me as a native for so many years,” he said from the stage.

Walt Grace, the detracted man from “Walt Grace’s Submarine Test, January 1967” eventually finds his solace. Maybe John Mayer has, too.

“When you’re done with this world,” Mayer sings on that song, “you know the next is up to you.”