'Laughter is the most important thing:' Comedian Chanel Ali is touring Montana for the first time

The first time Chanel Ali performed stand-up comedy, she didn’t even plan on getting on stage.

“I just went to an open mic to support a friend who was playing the piano and they had an empty slot,” she remembered. “It was a strange situation where they were charging $20 to go to the show. So once I got there and I realized I was going to commit that much money, I was offended that they had an empty slot, so I was like, ‘Sign me up. I’ll get up there and talk to these people.’”

So she did. And while Ali may have nominally intended to fill the gap in that open mic’s lineup, she had a deeper reason for wanting to get up on that stage.

“It was me trying to answer a question I always had about myself, where I was like, you know, I feel like I am one of these people,” she reflected. “I’m not just a good writer. I’m not just a good performer. I am a comedian. That’s who I am now. So I got up there and tried it, and people laughed.”

That was all it took. Folks in the crowd started asking her where they could see her again.

“After that, you know, it’s like a drug,” she said.

That was eight years ago in her native Philadelphia. Ali now lives in Brooklyn, but the stand-up drug took hold for good. She’s been on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” and she hosted the Food Network digital series “Food Debate!” Ali also appeared on MTV’s “Girl Code” — “I was on the last season of that show, which was also the last season of that show,” she jokes on her debut comedy record “Chanel No. 1,” which was released in May 2020.

One place she’s never been is Montana. But that changes this week, as Ali is touring the state with Bone Dry Comedy. She’s in Billings on Jan. 12, Bozeman on Jan. 13, Missoula on Jan. 14, and wraps up the tour in Helena on Jan. 15.

The life of a touring comedian involves a lot of time in unfamiliar territory. So Ali adapts by trying to turn it into familiar territory.

“I like to get out and explore,” she said, noting that when she performs in a new place, she’ll reach out to local friends and hotel staff to find places to visit and things to do. “It helps you to relate to the audience more. I’ve walked all over this place. I’ve seen new people. I know what you do. And I don’t just want to live in hotels. It can get mundane, and meeting people and learning more and writing jokes is a natural cycle.”

That cycle has had to adopt to 2023. The COVID pandemic changed everything for comedians, who traditionally work in dark, crowded club basements.

“The main thing we learned is that comedy is gonna happen no matter what,” Ali said. “We’re not confined to comedy clubs. We can go to a rooftop, we can go to a roof space, we can go anywhere. People will come because people need to laugh, and the laughter is the most important thing.”

“Chanel No. 1” was released during May 2020, during the early heights of the COVID pandemic. The audience had to take two negative tests before they could get into the taping.

“I couldn’t believe they would do that,” Ali laughed. “If I was them, I’d be like ‘This girl’s funny, but I’m not gonna give up a whole day for her to record this thing.’”

That album was recorded in Los Angeles, but Ali is still proud to call New York City home.

“It’s the comedy capital of the world. It has the most shows, the most stages, the most opportunities to showcase your talent,” she said. “In New York City, you have to really expose yourself. You have to bare your soul, open your chest and shoulder your wounds.”

Ali does that frequently throughout her act. On “Chanel No. 1,” she tells an extended anecdote about meeting her dad for the first time as a teenager. It’s as heartrending as it is hilarious.

And there's always Philadelphia. Ali jokes frequently about her rough and tumble home town. She’s got a bit about watching the Eagles finally end decades of futility by winning the Super Bowl in 2018, only to watch videos of Philadelphians eating horse poop off the ground in jubilant victory celebrations.

The Eagles are back in the playoffs this year, and they're the heavy favorites in the NFC. If there’s a repeat, will things be any calmer this round?

Not a chance, Ali contended.

“It’ll be crazier,” she said. “People in Philly survived COVID. They’re mutating. They’re very strong. They don’t even feel the cold anymore.”