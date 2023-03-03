Parker Brown has been at Art House Cinema and Pub for so long, he remembers when it didn’t exist.

“I used to bowl at Center Lanes when I first got to town,” Brown laughed, referencing the bowling alley that used to be in the building where Art House now resides.

Brown, a musician who has been playing around Billings for 20 years, is good friends with Matt Blakeslee, founder and director of Art House. Brown helped his friend demolish the original space, and rebuild it to be the hub of Billings film culture it is today.

“Cleaning the floors, painting, hang drywall, little odds and ends with Matt, just to be a friend and a hand,” he remembered. “I put time into that space.”

That space gives back. Brown has played there multiple times through the years. In 2022 he released two records — "Mix Tape," which is a collection of songs he’d written from 2018-2021, and “If I Could Make Time Stand Still,” an EP with songs dedicated to his sons – and celebrated their release with a pair of shows at Art House.

Brown even made an album there. “Parker Brown and the Bleeding Hearts: Live at Art House Cinema and Pub” was recorded in 2017.

That record was a fundraiser for the Art House’s long gestating “Phase Two” project, which will update the space from the single screen theater and bar it is now to a complex with three screening rooms, a kitchen and a pub in the lobby. Art House will close on March 16 for renovations, and reopen in the summer.

Fittingly, Brown will play the final show in the Art House’s current configuration this weekend, with two performances on Sunday, March 5. Both shows quickly sold out.

Brown said the space feels “like a house show. It just has that warmth. And everybody is programmed to sit and watch a movie, so when they come to see a show it’s the same thing.”

It’s rare to find a venue where people are willing to simply sit and listen, with no cross-talking or chatting.

“In Billings, people are going out to see music as part music and part socializing,” Brown lamented. But not at Art House.

“It’s this magical thing,” he said. “The audience puts this energy forward, and we have these really intense experiences.”

Brown was raised in Billings, but his family moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho when he was 8.

He was always musical, always playing guitar, and started dabbling in upright bass in a fifth grade orchestra class. But for a while, Brown was going to become a chef. He was accepted to the New England Culinary Institute, and while mulling financial aid, had to decide whether to pursue that or go into music. That’s when Steve Brown, the Billings musician who now lives in Bozeman, reached out.

“My mom was kicking me out of the house. She was like ‘You need to do something,’” Brown remembered. "And Steve was like ‘Come here and hang out and play music.’”

That was in 2002, and Brown never left. Culinary aspirations got swapped out for cultural ones.

“Billings was supposed to be a lily pad, but it became home,” Brown said.

That’s how he met Blakeslee, and the cadre of musicians he’d wind up spending the next couple decades around.

“Everyone that I met was open and kind, and looking to better themselves,” Brown said. He was balancing his time between Faith Chapel and the “seedy underbelly of the restaurant industry.”

“Everywhere I went, from volunteers at church to bartenders, everyone was consistently genuine, and so open and kind,” Brown said. “I’d never experienced anything like that before. It was like a breath of fresh air.”

Brown has done just about everything there is to do in the Billings music world. He’s played gypsy jazz with Rimrock Hot Club, and Latin-tinged dance music with John Roberts y Pan Bianco. He was in the Tyler Burnett Band for years. He was in Pattern Addicts with Alex Nauman and Keller Paulson. And he was a part of the band that backed up Grant Allen Jones when he opened for Jason Isbell at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater. He played bass in the trio that played “Charlie Brown” songs and sold out the Babcock last Christmas. And he helped found Amp Camp, a summer workshop for kids to learn how to play music.

His most fruitful collaboration has probably been with pianist extraordinaire Eric Olson. Parker played bass on Olson’s live jazz release “Live at the Art House” You’ll never guess where it was recorded. And the pair played at Art House as a duo last November.

The pair recently put together that the first time they ever played together was in 2007 or 2008, when they backed up Cody-based jazz legend Ronnie Bedford. Olson was a teenager at the time.

They reconnected when Olson moved to Billings about eight years ago. They were both teaching music at Sheridan College, and bonded over weekly car rides down to Wyoming. Now they live about a block apart, and have kids that were born within a week of each other.

Right now, they’re both in The Hellroaring. The outlaw country group had a successful run before breaking up in 2019. They recently reunited. For their second Billings show after getting back together, they sold out the Thirsty Street Garage.

Olson, of course, will be playing piano with Brown at the Art House on Sunday. They’re joined by Bill Honaker on drums, bassist Mike Leslie, and a horn section of John Roberts and trombone and Jack Klein on trumpet.

This last show at this version of Art House is the end of something, sure. But it’s only the start of something else.

Brown has looked at blueprints for what the expansion will look like, although he admits he’s not “very imaginative” when it comes to that. But he’s not worried.

“I know if it’s Matt’s thing, it’s gonna be thoughtful,” he said. “It’s really happening. He’s really doing it. It’s pretty rad.”