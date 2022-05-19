“Listen to the silences:” New book tells the forgotten story of the Chinese experience in Billings and beyond

Chen Bow lived in Billings in the early 1900’s, where he worked either in a laundry or a restaurant. He was born in China, but Billings was his home. It’s where he slept, where he ate, where he worked and tried to earn enough money to send back home along with his letters. He saw many of the same things we see in town today, filtered through a hundred years of change.

Still, in 1905, he was caught without proper paperwork, and was arrested and ultimately deported. The April 3, 1906 issue of the Billings Gazette wrote about Bow’s reaction in the courtroom after he learned that he would be expelled from the country.

In crude, broken English, the Gazette quotes Bow as saying he has a right to stay in Billings, and will tell his countrymen to boycott American goods after his unfair deportation.

“Chen Bow got kicked out America,” said author and historian Mark Johnson. “But he still actively fought for his right to move freely and to reside where he thought he should be able to reside.”

Bow’s story is one of the many captured in Johnson’s new book “The Middle Kingdom under the Big Sky: A History of the Chinese Experience in Montana.” Working from a treasure trove of newly rediscovered and translated documents, Johnson’s work is aiming to, in his own words, “tell Montana’s Chinese past in a much deeper way than we were able to before.”

Telling that story is deeply personal to Johnson. He was raised in Great Falls and studied history and education at Carroll College in Helena. That experience has led him to teaching jobs in Seattle and Boston, as well as his current position at Notre Dame, which allows him to work remote from Helena for most of the year.

But the teaching venture that was most influential for the research and creation of this book was Johnson’s eight year stint at an international school in Shanghai, China.

It was during his time living in China, during a summer back home in Montana, that Johnson first came across the documents in the Montana Historical Society's archives that formed the spine of his book. They started with a collection of letters from around 1880-1920, between a Chinese man living in Butte and his family back home.

Chinese stories have been excluded from the traditional narrative of the West for a variety of reasons, and one of the most prominent is the language barrier. Johnson took the letters he found

Working with his students in Shanghai and their families, Johnson underwent the difficult task of translating the letters from Thai Chinese to English. Johnson and his team translated even more letters, these ones dating from the 1930s to the 1950s.

“Every time I dove into the archives, a new source, a new collection, a new lead arose, and that was a different part of the story,” said Johnson, noting that the process felt like “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

The letters feel private and personal, they express international feelings of human emotion. Many of them are filled with fretting over money problems. “We know your hands are covered in gold,” reads one, accusing the Butte man of holding out on sending his family the cash he was earning in America. There are worries about Butte’s seedy reputation, and reports from home about a parent’s fading health and eventual death.

They show a history that frankly looks like a lot like the present.

That was Johnson’s goal. “I want to see the Chinese in Montana as motivated, as capable, as intelligent, as active, as collaborative, as connected.”

“If we look at this caricature,” he said while pointing to a crude cartoon of a Chinese person in his book, “we can’t break into his hopes, his dreams, his motivations.”

Johnson is a white man, and he’s aware of the optics of someone like him writing a book about Chinese history. But he sees it as more than that. “Yes, I’m a white guy, but I’m also from Montana,” he said. “And I’m telling Montana history.”

Still, he’s grateful to have worked alongside Chinese people on the project. “If I didn’t have partners who knew the language and knew the culture, I would feel irresponsible telling this story,” he said.

He’s trying to tell the history of an under-represented group by using their own words. That was part of the larger goal of the whole book. “Listen to the silences,” he said. “And then do the hard work to try and recover the voices.”

“In the book, I attempt two things,” he said. “To tell the history of Montana’s Chinese in their own words whenever possible, or at least through their cultural lens. And secondly, through a global perspective, understand how Chinese history affected them, and how they affected Chinese history.”

The study of Chinese immigration to Montana has usually focused on a couple key locations. Butte, with its abundance of people and jobs, has always been the epicenter, with other settlements cropping up around mining areas and particularly coalescing in Helena.

Billings’ history of Chinese residents is smaller, but no less rich. Around the time that Bow was living here, Johnson estimates that there were around 100 Chinese people living here. They mostly settled in the South Side of Billings. Their experiences were documented in an exhibit at the Western Heritage Center, no longer on display but still available to view on their website.

Billings also served as a regional point for Chinese burials. As per custom, most of the bodies were exhumed to be reburied China. Remains from eastern Montana, Wyoming, the Dakotas and Nebraska came through Billings on their way back to their homeland.

But some remain, and Billings is one of four places left in Montana with Chinese graves. Billings’ examples are in Mountview Cemetery off Central Ave. There are, by Johnson’s count, “about eight” tombstones there with Chinese characters carved into them.

They’re some the most tangible remains of Billings’ Chinese history. Another is the L and L Building at 2624 Minnesota Ave. The two-story building was built between 1893-1896 by brothers Sam and Yee Quong Lee, who were both Chinese immigrants. The building since has been home to the Arcade Bar, a Subway, and now houses a law office and an environmental engineering firm. It’s Montana then butting right up into Montana now, and the building still has its original cast iron front.

Some of the places where Chen Bow walked are still here. With help from Johnson and some Shanghai students, his memory can be returned, as well.

Mark Johnson's new book about the history of the Chinese experience in Montana is out now, and he'll be discussing it at the Billings Public Library on Friday at 6 p.m.

