Tuesday, Oct. 15, Pub Station Ballroom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $27 in advance and $30 at the door, plus any applicable service fee.
The legendary Wailers continue their quest to bring reggae to the forefront of the world's stage. Led by renowned bassist and founder Aston "Familyman" Barrett, and joined by original Wailers guitarist Donald Kinsey, The Wailers give audiences around the globe the opportunity to experience their unique and innovative sound. From 1972 to 1980, Bob Marley & The Wailers recorded, toured, and performed before countless millions worldwide. Since 1981, Familyman has carried on the mission to "keep The Wailers together" - just as Bob requested.
In tribute to the late co-founder and drummer Carlton “Carly” Barrett, The Wailers present Familyman’s multi-talented son, Aston Barrett Jr. It’s startling to witness how the young powerhouse delivers with his uncle’s inspiring landmark “one drop” drumming style. Also on stage is polished background singer Shema McGregor, daughter of I Three singer Judy Mowatt and Reggae pioneer Freddie McGregor.