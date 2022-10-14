Local artist is turning the myths of the Wild West into cartoons

Recently, Robbie Mann has been painting the West.

His work has all the hallmarks. There are sweeping vistas, beautiful blue skies dotted with fluffy clouds, prairies that stretch for miles until they explode upwards into mountains.

His landscapes are classic. His characters are not.

The people who live in Mann’s world are strange and cartoony. In one painting, a cowboy swipes through the dating app Tinder. He can’t find a match. “That’s everyone,” his phone reads, as his battery dies. Elsewhere, that same cowboy tries to ride a horse. The beast, so nice and cooperative in those old Westerns, has its rider’s leg in its teeth. In both, the cowboy cries big, blue tears sopping from his eyes and falling to the dry earth.

John Wayne, this isn’t.

“I’m back in Montana,” said Mann, who grew up in Laurel before getting his MFA in painting and drawing at the University of Idaho. “I want to do something that’s distinctly within the region, but that I can make my own. It’s my take on the western.”

No genre lends itself to revision like westerns.

The genre has always been our most truly American story. It’s about the sweep of tough land and the even tougher people who live on it. We spent a lot longer making westerns than we ever did living any of the things portrayed. They inspired comic books, populated dime store novels, filled cinemas and motivated painters.

But then something changed. Westerns used to be our most heroic genre. But around the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, we started examining them from another angle. The heroic artifice was torn away to find the true rot underneath.

Most of it happened on the big screen. Folks like Sam Peckinpah, Sergio Leone injected blood and genocide into their tales about the American West. Clint Eastwood created one of the largest footprints in American cinematic history by blurring the lines between historic good and bad, showing things as they are without moralizing. The genre became known as “Revisionist” western.

Mann learned a lot from watching some of those movies. He namechecks the Leone directed, Eastwood starring “Man With No Name” trilogy, some of the first works to start showing the western in degrees of grey instead of black and white.

He likes to examine the mythology and the mystifying that’s done about the West.

“We kind of create this legend and this idea of what the West was like,” Mann observed. “There never really were any of these gunslingers. No one had a duel at high noon.”

None of this is real. So why not make it weird?

Mann first started painting in this distinct manner after he got his BFA at MSUB. He’d learned how to paint everything correctly, but now he wanted to do it in a stylistic way.

“I was just exploring creatively, and trying to find something,” he remembered. “And I always wanted to be a cartoonist when I was a little kid. So I wanted to make paintings and use that fine art tradition of oil painting to make cartoons.”

As a kid, Mann created and drew his own superhero named the Galloping Geezer. He had the powers of superman, but he was an old man. The Geezer drove around in a pill capsule. He threw dentures instead of batarangs.

There was also Charlie The Janitor, who was in Mann’s words “just a janitor.” Looking back on Charlie’s adventures now, Mann thinks he was inspired by “Garfield,” except he wanted John Arbuckle to be the main character.

John is “the most boring character,” Mann admits.

That’s ironic, because Mann’s work is anything but boring. The characters he paints are bold and cartoony. They’re colorful and larger than life. We’re used to Western art in Montana. Charlie Russell, who spent most of his life in this area, is perhaps the apex example of classical Western art.

Mann has studied those great Western painters. He calls Russell and Frederick Remington—the painter and sculptor so ubiquitous his work was been displayed in the Oval Office from Jimmy Carter to Donald Trump’s administrations—the Michelangelo and Leonardo Da Vinci of this school of art.

“You throw a stone around here and you’ll hit a western painting,” Mann said.

He wants his work to be inspired by that tradition, but different, and true to his visions.

“I wanted to make something that felt like my own take,” he said. “Make it fun, but within the themes that I’m interested in.”

He particularly loves painting eyes, and you can see it in his work. His eyes are huge and lopsided. They’re distinctly unhuman, but there’s something about them that draws you in. They’re realer than real.

He likes to “mess around with the shape of them. They’re not strait white. They have a lot of volume to them. They have value to them… I want to spend as much time as I can with the eyes to the point where they feel realistic to me, and that way you can build a connection with them.”

That connection drives Mann’s work. He doesn’t base his figures on real people, but he feels them all the same. He might paint his figures in an exaggerated form, but he sees their emotions and struggles as very real.

“This is their one moment,” he said. “They’re telling their little short story.”

That’s best exemplified in “Sad Lonely Cowboy,” the portrait of the guy scrolling Tinder, looking for love on the range, and failing to find it.

“We have this idea that a cowboy is sort of stoic,” Mann said. “They’re on their own. They’re tough. They’ve got grit. They smoke cartons a day. But I wanted something else. Here’s this character, and he’s breaking down emotionally. He’s able to show those emotions to you.”