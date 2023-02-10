The way inflation is going, it feels like it’s hard to get a decent meal for a decent price anywhere. But not only can you do that at Angela’s Piazza’s Souper Bowl fundraiser on Friday, you get to keep the artisanal, handcrafted bowl your food is served with.

The Friday event will be held at American Lutheran Church at 5 Lewis Ave., in a lunch time slot from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and a dinner period from 4 to 6:30 p.m. It’s $30 for soup, bread, dessert and the bowl, with ceramic and wooden vessels of all shapes and sizes to choose from. Proceeds go to support the programs offered by Angela’s Piazza.

Angela’s Piazza is a non-profit women’s drop-in center. It was founded in 1998, and for the last 25 years has been a safe space for women.

“As women come in here, we learn what their needs are,” said Angela’s director Amy Aguirre. “All of our programs were built organically from the ground up to meet the needs of women. We don’t try to fit them into a box, telling them what they need. We listen to them and they tell us.”

Those programs include support groups for domestic and sexual violence survivors, parenting education classes, help for parents without custody to hold supervised visits with their children, and more.

Angela’s Piazza was started by Sister Mary Dostal and Sister Pat Funderhide, both Ursuline nuns, and they’re named for Angela Merici, the Italian Saint who founded the Order of Ursula in 1535. But Aguirre stressed that Angela’s isn’t strictly a religious organization.

“We do acknowledge spirituality and work that into our programs, but it’s not required that a woman be of any particular faith or tradition,” she said.

Aguirre estimates that they work with around 25 families at any given time, but noted that there have been 1,500 signatures in their sign-in logs in an average year.

“They find the support they need here,” she said.

The Souper Bowl is integral to keeping that support going. It’s Angela’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and Aguirre said they expect to bring in around $10,000 from 300 to 400 patrons.

This is the 18th Souper Bowl. And while its core ethos — good food and good art for a good cause — haven’t changed, the scope and reach of the fundraiser has grown. Initially, it was held in the Angela’s Piazza building, a modest house sitting at 420 Grand Ave., across the street from Senior High. Aguirre said that operating out of such a small kitchen was “a logistic nightmare.”

American Lutheran, which houses not only two services a week but a preschool as well, and has a large kitchen and meeting area, was a logical place to host the expanded Souper Bowl.

“We definitely outgrew our space here,” she explained. “So Sister Pat suggested that we talk with American Lutheran. And they’re so generous. They love working with us, and it’s mutual.”

The soup is donated by 26 restaurants around town, from big chains to local mom and pops. Each business supplies two gallons of soup. Souper Bowl patrons can pick what they want off the menu, and choosy people can even get a flight of various soups, like a down-home version of a brewery.

But it’s the art that’s the real draw. And they’re not all bowls. Since soup isn’t actually served out of the take-home vessels, they’re sort of a thematic accountant, there are some pitchers and vases and even mugs sprinkled in there.

The dishes are sourced from various potters and woodcarvers in the area. Theresa Gong, a ceramic artist from Shepherd with a distinct style highlighted by exquisite detailing, always donates pieces, as does Steve Degenhart of Five Mile Pottery.

“It’s a really fun event,” said Aguirre. “It’s not an expensive fundraiser, so the average Joe can come in and enjoy the event and take home a beautiful piece of art.”

The Souper Bowl will be especially sweet. It’s the first since 2020, after concerns over the COVID pandemic forced Angela’s Piazza to cancel the event the last two years.

“It’s been a really missed event,” Aguirre said. “It’s just a fun way to see everyone. People can come and we get to see one another interact, and catch up. It’s a good social event.”