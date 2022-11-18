‘Loud rock and roll, fast:’ Shane de Leon is getting older, but he'll never slow down

Once upon a time, Shane de Leon wanted nothing more than to leave of Billings, Montana.

He grew up here, attending Burlington Elementary, Will James Middle School and West High. He is of Billings. It created him. And he wanted out so bad. Once the graduation caps landed, he almost instantly moved to San Diego.

He wasn’t alone in that desire to leave the place you were young in the second you start feeling old.

“The 10 people in the '80s that I was really good friends with, they all moved,” de Leon remembered. “They were all creatives.”

They went off and had disparate careers, scattered across the country and the economic spectrum. And then a funny thing happened. The artist types who fled Billings wound up moving back.

De Leon has been around. There was that stint in San Diego, and he lived in Portland for years. But he wound up finding his way back home in 2017.

He’d been touring for years as a part of his band Miss Massive Snowflake. De Leon is the rock and roll group’s founding member, and the only constant one since he first performed under that name in 2004.

“From the years 2012-2017, I was playing about 200 shows a year,” de Leon said. “I was just by myself, and in van. Anyplace that would have me. I just played.”

It sounds exhausting. And it was.

“I got real tired,” he recalled. “I was 47. And I moved back to Billings. I thought ‘I’m gonna go sleep in my mom’s house for a year.’”

That year has turned into a permanent stay. De Leon is the owner of Kirks’ Grocery, the art gallery at 2920 Minnesota Ave. in downtown Billings. As its big brick façade suggests, Kirks’ really was once a grocery store, built in 1900. Now it caters to a different need. In de Leon’s hands, Kirks’ has become one of the hippest spots in town. It’s an art gallery, generally focusing on weirder and more conceptual and abstract forms of art. And it doubles as an events space, for comedy and variety shows but mostly for music.

De Leon is a visual artist. He paints and makes grand collages. But music is this guy’s bag. He’s been in a few bands and had a hand in some different projects over the years. There was Freak Seen in the early '90s, and then Rollerball after that. De Leon likes to go by a lot of different names.

Miss Massive Snowflake is one of them, and now it’s the most prolific and longest lasting thing he’s done. The group sort of straddles the line between band and solo project. De Leon has always been there, but the pieces around him shift and change over time. It’s reminiscent of acts like Bon Iver or even Steely Dan.

When Miss Massive Snowflake started almost 20 years ago, they were what de Leon called a “recording project” between himself, his daughter and his then mother-in-law. It was just fun, a project for the family to do together. Plus, de Leon wanted to work on his recording and editing skills, and for good reason. He’d just started North Pole Records, the third record label he’d been a part of.

“I’m addicted to labels,” de Leon admits. “I just really like promoting artists. It’s the same thing I do here at Kirks’.”

Miss Massive Snowflake stayed that way for a while, but around the end of 2000s, de Leon wanted to change the project up. The group’s 2010 release “Songs about Music” was the rebirth of Miss Massive Snowflake as a full-fledged rock band. They were even a five-piece for a while.

The easiest genre to use to describe Miss Massive Snowflake’s music would be indie rock, not just sonically but spiritually, too.

“I grew up in the '80s listening to music,” de Leon explained. “And yeah, corporate rock still sucks.”

Miss Massive Snowflake are a lot of things, but they’re never corporate. The band has put out six full-length records and a handful of early EPs and singles. Everything has been released on North Pole Records, who also put out music for other bands that de Leon is into. Many of them play Kirks’ on their tours.

“I’ve been a touring musician,” de Leon noted. “Miss Massive Snowflake has played over 800 shows in about 15 countries and most of the states.”

Miss Massive Snowflake didn’t slow down after de Leon moved to Billings. The group’s most recent long-play is “All Your Favorite Bands,” a sort of loose concept record de Leon made, mostly by himself at Kirks’ during April 2020, the height of the COVID shutdown.

“I wrote this album about how much fun it is to see bands that you love,” he explained, “and that moment where you’re watching your favorite band and how happy you are.”

The songs on “All Your Favorite Bands” are about longing form music in a time where live performance seemed impossible. But they’re not trite. Take the hilarious “Church / Casino,” a real ripper about touring through the sprawl of America.

“American US tour,” de Leon howls on the track. “All the towns look the same.”

He recorded in Kirks’ and sent the tracks to longtime Portland-based collaborator Andy Brown, who produced and added drums. Brown was part of Miss Massive Snowflake for about a decade, and even though he’s not a touring member of the group anymore, he’s still there, helping de Leon’s vision.

“We’re a really weird band,” de Leon said with a smirk. “It’s about 10 people that make this band happen. I just kind of coordinate who tours and who plays on the album.”

“All Your Favorite Bands” is a musical lifer looking back. But Miss Massive snowflake just keep looking forward.

De Leon has been playing with a new lineup for about a year. This version of “Miss Massive Snowflake” is rounded out by bassist Isaiah Demontiney, one half of Scuba Steve and the Sharks, and drummer Conner Haman, of Billings-based pop-punkers Hey, ILY.

The new members add a youthy punch to de Leon’s world-worn bona fides.

“I’ve always tried to have restraint,” de Leon said. “Maybe that’s because the main people in the band were my age. We’d get loud at points, but it was always a lot of push and pull.”

Not anymore.

“Live now we’re pretty brutal,” de Leon said. “Loud rock and roll, fast. All my songs are like loud rock songs now, so it’s fun.”

The band has had a lot of lives. They’ve been a solo project, a big, sturdy rock band and now they’re a lean, tight group with a focus on improvisation and speed.

“I haven’t played loud fast music since my 20s,” de Leon said. “It’s been super freeing.”

He likes to rough it up, but de Leon has an undeniable ear for melody. “Candle,” a single Miss Massive Snowflake released earlier this year on a 45 RPM record, with funding help from the Montana Arts Council, is a testament to that. It starts slow, like a torch song. And then explodes into cascading guitars, with power chords blurring and streaking across the sky.

“There’s lightening in your head,” de Leon sings. “And there’s fire in your heart.”