Lovable Pets hosts "Walk, wag, win" fundraiser

Lovable Pets will be hosting a fundraiser for Pooch'z BNB, a retirement home for senior dogs, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4010 Montana Sapphire Dr.

They will offer free hot dogs, games and treats for dogs, a map for a dog walk through the nearby Shiloh Conservation Area, and a nail trim clinic. 15% of all store proceeds from that day will be donated to Pooch'z BNB.

Visitors can earn multiple chances to win prizes by making a store purchase, getting a nail trim, or participating in any of the available activities. At the end of the event, a drawing will be held with prizes including dog treats, a free full-service grooming, and store gift cards.

Lovable Pets is a locally owned pet supply store that provides premium food, toys, and accessories, as well as full-service grooming and a do-it-yourself pet wash.

Pooch'z BNB is a local 501c3 non-profit rescue for senior dogs who find themselves in need of a safe, comfortable place to live out their twilight years.

