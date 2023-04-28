Lyle Lovett, the country troubadour, hair icon and former Mr. Julia Roberts, will play Billings on Sunday, July 23.

The show will be in the parking lot at the Billings Skate Park (24 S. 26th St.), as part of the Downtown Summer Sounds series, which is turning the nondescript space in Billings into one of the state's best music venues. Last summer, Milky Chance, Kip Moore and Koe Wetzel all played the skate park turned amphitheater.

Lovett, who will perform with his aptly named Large Band, has won four Grammy Awards over his 40 year career. He also had a guest role on "Big Sky," which helps explain his proclivity for Montana. He last played Billings in October, at a co-headlining concert at the Alberta Bair with John Hiatt.

Doors for the Summer Sounds concert are at 5 p.m., with show starting at 6 p.m. General admission, standing tickets are on sale now for $49.50 before fees at etix.com.

The show is coordinated by the Downtown Billings Alliance & The Pub Station Presents teams. Funds raised from the Downtown Summer Sounds concert go toward downtown’s Business Improvement District (BID) and help fund street beautification projects like the downtown flower baskets, public art installations, and a number of large community events such as the recent St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Celtic Fair, Alive After 5, Strawberry Festival, HarvestFest, and the Holiday Parade.