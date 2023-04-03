Feel free to go to M.A.D. Pizza by yourself. You won't be alone.

First off, that's because of its friendly atmosphere and staff headed by manager Charli Perry. She wants to run the pizza parlor like a chummier Dick's Last Resort, the restaurant chain that's gained popularity because its waitstaff insult patrons like they're old friends.

You'll find no TVs at M.A.D., just a vivacious crew and chicken wings so big they must have come from a bird who'd been doing regular workouts. The name stands for McCormick After Dark. M.A.D.'s space at 2417 Montana Ave. shares a kitchen with the McCormick Cafe next door. It opens at 4:30 p.m. after the cafe closes at 2 p.m.

But there's someone — or something — else at M.A.D. Take it from Perry.

"I'm not lying when I tell you this place is very fricking haunted," she said, her voice betraying no notes of insincerity.

'Yeah, we know'

They call him Old Man McCormick. He's been blamed for turning the lights on and off. Cups of coffee have flown off tables without explanation. Customers and employees alike have reported feeling strange when they're in the M.A.D. Pizza building. Sometimes he can be seen in the mirrors that line the dining room, perhaps pacing the same floors he walked in life. He's a tall, black silhouette. He'll occasionally speak when scene, offering a greeting from some other world.

"He looks like a big cowboy guy," Perry explained. She's heard his voice, felt his presence.

People have quit because of the ghost. They saw something they couldn't explain, and got so scared they couldn't work there anymore. Perry doesn't share their fears.

"You know, he makes his presence known," Perry said. "But that's it. He's not going to hurt you."

One night, Perry couldn't find her favorite bowl and whisk. She looked all over, only to find them way in the back corner of the building's basement, a dingy, poorly lit space with a dirt floor. Now when she goes down there, she knocks on the door, just in case.

A customer once had an uneasy feeling and contacted her friend, a psychic.

"You know there's activity in here, right?" the customer asked Perry.

"Yeah, we know" the manager responded.

Perry thinks he might have had something to do with the building's history. There's certainly a long achieve of human energy in this spot. Billings' first brick building was erected in 1882 where the cafe's parking lot is now. And the building that houses M.A.D. was built around 1905. It functioned as a hotel for a while, and a mercantile. Once while digging in the basement's dirt floor, Perry and some staff found a pair of shoes. Long ago, somebody wore them to pieces, and then hid them in the basement of a hotel. Why? That answer probably died with the burier. But they're here now, and if you ask maybe Perry will let you see them. They're a tangible piece of an unknowable past.

The best clue towards the specter's identity came when a customer visited with a small picture she'd found in some old family artifacts. It shows a cowboy on a horse. He wears big wooly chaps and has a pistol in a side holster. Both him and the horse gaze at the camera warily.

"When we saw him, we were like 'Oh my god, that's the cowboy,'" Perry remembered. "So that's probably him."

They had the photo blown up and framed at nearby Toucan art gallery. Now Old Man McCormick sits on his horse, overlooking the building he might have never left.

The photo is inscribed "From Paul McCormick to Phillip McCormick." There was a Paul McCormick who was an important land and cattle owner in Yellowstone County around the turn of the 20th century, even becoming one of the county's first commissioners. He was a personal friend of Teddy Roosevelt and is now buried in the mausoleum at MountView Cemetery. But his grizzled visage doesn't match the youthful cowboy from the photo. And the earliest reference to the McCormick Hotel in the Gazette archives, from Jan. 7, 1910, refers to a P.G. Carlin as the hotel's owner, no McCormick involved.

These are historical mysteries. Whether you believe there's an actual ghost haunting a pizza parlor in Montana is irrelevant. You couldn't prove it's there, but you also couldn't prove it's not. The story, that's the point. That's why we're here.

Well, there's one other reason we're here. And it's pizza.

Perry, who has been the manager of McCormick Cafe since 2016. She opened M.A.D. in August 2021, after a successful soft opening during Magic City Blues. She now manages both restaurants, which can lead to long days. But her employees are trained for both restaurants, making shift swapping easy. Plus, she's a pizza master, having operated Charli's Wingz n' Pizza in the Heights for years. She also credits her assistant manager Ian Arestad for keeping her afloat during busier times.

"I couldn't do it without him," she insisted.

"I think you could!" Arestad yelled from the kitchen.

"I don't know how it works," Perry admitted. "It just does."

She's got one other major helper. M.A.D. might stand for McCormick After Dark, but Perry jokes that it could easily stand for Mother and Daughter. Her daughter Devyn Garrison, is also a frequent presence at the restaurant, often tending their full bar.

"I don't know what my position is," Garrison laughed. "I'm just here a lot."'

It's an easy place to be. Perry joked that M.A.D. is the "red headed stepchild" to the cafe, and the vibes in the two are totally different. The music at M.A.D. is louder. And the decorations are bolder. One wall is covered in joke quotes and a mural by local artist Savannah Rains. There's also a painting of a pizza made to look like a gigantic pair of wings. You can take your photo in front of it and pretend to be some sort of Italian angel.

M.A.D. is on prime real estate on Montana Avenue, which has become revitalized to the point that it now feels like them main artery of Billings cultural and culinary scene.

"People come in here and they're like 'Oh my god, I feel like I'm in Missoula. I feel like I'm somewhere else,'" Perry said.

Perry jumped at the chance to design a menu that looks a little different from other pizza and wing restaurants.

"Anything you can eat, you can turn into pizza," Perry boasted. And if you want to go really crazy, you can order off their "if you know, you know" secret menu. One pizza has bratwurst and sauerkraut. Another has poutine, fries covered in gravy. Perry and Garrison recently went to Las Vegas to the International Pizza Expo, and they promised to bring back some ideas.

And yes, they do sell ghost pepper wings.