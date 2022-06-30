Maroon 5 cancels Billings MetraPark show

The event organizer has canceled the Maroon 5 tour, which includes the Aug. 8 concert at First Interstate Arena, according to MetraPark officials.

In a note to ticket-holders, Metra officials said "the good news is that no action is required on your part if you purchased with a credit card directly from our website (www.MetraPark.com)."

Refunds will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the event organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.

"If you purchased at the MetraPark box office with cash, a refund check will be sent your way. Please send an email to info@metrapark.com with:

• ‘MAROON 5 REFUND’ as the subject title

• Your order number or picture of your tickets

• Your current address so we can mail your check

Please note that if the tickets were transferred to you or purchased from a third- party website, the refund will go to the original card holder. Please visit the site where you purchased and work with them directly on your refund, or contact your credit card company.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 3