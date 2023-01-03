Mary Kate Teske is an analog artist for a digital age

Quick, name a thing. Mary Kate Teske is probably good at it.

Photography? She takes photos that look like they were destined to be on postcards. Singing? Her voice is high and nimble, perfect for country music. Writing? She's got it — poems, songs, screenplays, whatever you need. She's an illustrator, too. And a hell of a dresser, with an impeccable throwback style that sometimes makes her look like a spirit of the old west, still lingering on into the 21st century.

Teske — her friends call her MK — isn't 30 yet, but she already feels like one of Montana's greatest jack-of-all-trades.

But what she's best at is storytelling. She's got a story for everything. Sometimes those stories interrupt each other. She's overflowing.

Take Ol' Frank. That's her 1961 Dodge Lancer. It's a beautiful machine, a big, baby blue land boat with a big block engine and lots of sharp, organic curves. It's from a bygone era, back when cars were as much pieces of art as they were vessels for transportation.

The story with Ol' Frank is that Teske was gifted the vehicle by her grandfather, in exchange for labor on his farm. Well, that's part of the story. Frank's real tale begins well before Teske was even born. Her grandparents owned a gas station outside of Seattle.

That gas station was a family affair. Teske's parents met there, after her mom wound up in Seattle after traveling the world on a sailboat. Her dad's two brothers also married women they met at the station.

"We call it 'The station of love,'" Teske said.

An older woman, who was one of the gas station's frequent customers, willed the '61 Lancer to Teske's grandfather. The Lancer changed hands a few times. Once, when a woman's car broke down at the station, Teske's grandfather gave the woman the car, no questions asked. It eventually made its way back to the family, where it wound stored in a red barn on the Teske's farm.

The farm? Well there's another story. Tekse and her sister were born in the Seattle area. But with two young kids, and a rise in crime in the area, the family decided to move. Despite having no experience, Tekse's grandparents decided they wanted to try farming.

"They looked at 150 different farms all over the country," she remembered, Nebraska, Arkansas, Texas, Montana, everywhere."

They decided on a property in Nebraska. But that fell through. Another spot also didn't pan out. They finally settled on a plot of land near Terry, Montana, along the Yellowstone on the wide, sweeping high plains of the eastern side of the state.

The Lancer sat in that barn for years, until, when she was 15, Teske found it, and worked out a deal with her grandfather. Farm chores in exchange for the Lancer's pink slip.

"That summer, my grandpa told me the story of how my mom and dad fell in love, and how my uncles fell in love," she said. "And then I got the car."

Ol' Frank has taken her everywhere. She's driven it for 12 years now. They've been to Mexico together. She lived out of it for a while. Ol' Frank the Dodge Lancer has always been there.

A bulk of Teske's childhood was on the farm, but her parents moved their family to Billings when Teske was 12. She graduated from Billings Christian School in 2012.

Her immediate family returned to city life. But Terry continued to call to Teske.

"I went to school here, but I'd go live with my grandparents during the summertime and just work on the farm," she said. "That was a pretty consistent thing throughout the my whole life."

Her grandparents are there, but there's someone else in Terry that Teske can't escape. That's Evelyn Cameron, the photographer who was born to an upper crust English family in the mid 1800s and spent most of her life on a homestead near Terry, documenting the last embers of the wild west in photos and diary entries.

"She's been a huge influence on me since I was a child, because all of Terry is obsessed with her," Teske said. "Every day you hear something about Evelyn. everybody's always talking Evelyn, whether it's at the super market or the bar."

Maybe Cameron's pioneer spirit, still clinging to the land, reached out to Teske. Because photography has always come naturally to her.

"When I was a kid, I broke my parent's VCR because I pushed the button too many times, and the button felt out" Teske recalled. "So they were like, 'Here's a camera. You can push this button as many times as you want it's not going to break.'"

On old family videotapes, you can hear young Teske calling out to her father behind the camera, asking to operate it, or just hold it.

"I've always had a liking for it," she said.

Her favorite thing to shoot is "Montana and Montanans."

"I love landscape and portraiture," she said. "Both coincide into a narrative of time, place and setting."

She wants to shoot real life, from weddings to concerts to calf brandings.

She doesn't just want a pretty natural view, or a photo of a person. She wants them both at the same time. "The person that's in the landscape," as she put it.

She shoots digital if she needs to, but her real love is film, shooting it and developing it herself.

Teske's photography bonafides are well established. You can find her postcards on the counter at Ebon Coffee, and her shots have shown up in the Glascow Currier, the Northern Plains Independent, the Terry Tribune and the Miles City Star.

Music, and especially performing in public, are newer for her. She's been playing music since she was 15, but it was on a smaller scale, self-releasing songs on Bandcamp and the like.

She's gotten serious about music in the last couple years. It started when she picked up a beautiful vintage guitar, a 1952 Martin 00-18. And true to form, there's a great story behind it.

Teske got the instrument from a massage therapist friend, who was gifted the guitar by a woman named Maxi. Maxi had been a flight attendant, and the guitar's case is covered with stickers from international travel. It's been everywhere, man.

"I've heard some of the songs you've written, and I want you to write an album on this," Teske's friend told her.

The songs started flowing.

"I've got a backlog of country tunes I've written along the way," Teske said.

When she lived out of her Lancer, without internet, she'd sit out and tinker, writing songs as they came to her.

The words come naturally, even if the music doesn't always. Teske's poetry went viral on Tumblr back around 2012. That was fun, until people started sending her photos of her poems tattooed on their bodies.

That was a lot. So she took a half step back.

"I withdrew myself," Teske said. "I realized the power and the weight that words held, and I felt like I did not have enough life experience to be speaking about certain things."

She's got it now. She played her first gig in years in November at Kirks' Grocery, with a backing band of Will Herbert on banjo, Michael Birdinground on drums and Robin Martinez, who a master on the double bass.

Martinez was recruited by Teske's friend Jon Lodge, the Billings-based multimedia artist and musician who owns the studio Teske and her band practice in. Lodge saw Martinez in a jazz band and felt compelled to introduce the bassist to Teske.

"It just clicked," Teske said. "He saw my guitar and his jaw dropped. He was like 'Can I play that thing? Can I hold it?' He was in from that moment on."

The Kirks' show was a big moment for Teske. She wanted to do something intimate and special, but it also had to be financially viable. So she decided to only sell 20 tickets, and price them at $100 a piece. Kirks' typically charges around $10 for a show.

"MK hit me up with the idea," said Shane de Leon, Kirks' owner, "I was like 'That's crazy. Let's try it.'"

They sold it out.

Teske appeared all in western wear, with a sharp shirt, skinny pants and a cowboy hat she had custom made at Law Dog Hat Company in the Billings Heights. Clothing like that has become her signature look.

The style, the old guitar and car, they all make Teske seem like a sort of throwback. She's conscious of that. But she's also careful to not glorify the past.

"I am continuing on within a new narrative that is familiar and almost nostalgic, but it's definitely stepping into the future," she said. "I want to be creating new things and new avenues and new stories"

One way she's doing that is online. That Tumblr account is long deleted, but her Instagram @marykateteske is up to nearly 6,000 followers. And she's gotten into a niche on TikTok, of all places. She narrates videos of her artwork and her day to day life in Billings, whether it's just driving Ol' Frank around, or showing a behind the scenes look at her job working at the Art House Cinema and Babcock Theatre. One video, where she discusses her love of Law Dog Hats, is up to 350,000 views.

Teske is so analog. There's a knowing contrast between her work and her image and using the internet to promote it.

"I see everything as a tool," she said. "And I love the internet age. The internet allows accessibility, it allows a vast audience. With TikTok, it's really opened the door to being viewed however many thousands of times. It's another tool."

Teske is an artist. But she's also a singer, and a guitar player, and a songwriter. She's a poet, and a movie theater employee, and a budding social media star.

"I just love to do and be anything and everything," she said. "Whatever sparks my curiosity, I follow that. Because I don't ever want to force myself to do anything, I just want to pursue what I love and let that energy come through."

That varitable skillset is something she gleaned growing up in the country.

"Another thing I love about Terry is that everybody is everything out there," she said. "They're all farmers, but then there are musicians, and the list goes on."

That show at Kirks', with a sold out crowd of people willing to pay triple digits to go to a concert, that was proof that Teske is onto something here. Proof that people are reciprocating the love and time she puts into making art.

"It was cool to be able to introduce my band and just start telling stories," she said.