Montana State University Billings to host Poetry Out Loud regionals

Montana Arts Council recently announced its upcoming Poetry Out Loud regional and state finals events. Regional events will be take place throughout the state in February.

In Billings, a regional event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Cisel Recital Hall, according to a press release from Montana State University Billings.

In existence since 2005, Poetry Out Loud — supported by the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with the Poetry Foundation — has continually engaged and inspired high school students across the country through recitation performance contests at the local, regional, state and national levels. Through the program, students learn about great poetry through memorization and recitation, master public speaking skills, build their self-confidence and learn about literary history and contemporary life, all while developing a passion for the spoken word.

