MontOddities: Hunting for spirits and memories in Fergus County's ghost towns

Sometimes in ghost towns I’m not sure if the chill on my neck is just the weather.

My best ghost town ghost story comes from last summer. I was at Miners Delight, Wyoming, a tiny little settlement on South Pass that’s now little more than a few decrepit buildings in a meadow. I was alone. But while exploring, I heard a noise I couldn’t place. It sounded like footsteps echoing out of the town’s old saloon. I checked as well as the ruined watering hole’s collapsed floorboard would allow, and found nothing and nobody.

What was it? I’d love it to be some sort of spirit still tending the mines. But it’s an old building. Even new houses tend to shift and make weird noises.

See, that’s my problem. I want to believe in ghosts. I’d love to have a promise that something happens to us when we die, even if it’s everlasting torment or being forced to stay forever in some old town we once lived in. Something is better than nothing.

But I can’t. I’m stubbornly rational. I’d suspend it if I could.

My skepticism about ghosts does not expand to ghost towns. Whenever there’s a collapsing building, or an abandoned church, or any bit of history out on the margins that’s been nearly forgotten, I’m there.

With that in mind, I set out to explore three oft-overlooked central Montana ghost towns: Gilt Edge, Maiden and Kendall. They’re all in Furgus County about a two hour drive from Billings. Lewistown’s tourism bureau at enjoylewistown.com has a handy list of the area’s ghost towns, and they published a helpful brochure with a map and a short history of each settlement written by local expert Jerry Hanley.

There are some mysteries about Gilt Edge, and the most prominent of them is how the town’s name was spelled. The road that branches off of Highway 87 between Grass Range and Lewistown splits it to Gilt Edge, but the official Montana State Highway Map calls the settlement Giltedge, all one word.

You won’t find any answers in the old buildings.

On the wide, upward reaching plains that turn into the foothills of the Judith Mountains, Gilt Edge is now little more than a couple ruins on a privately owned working ranch. You can only look from the road.

There’s an old house, its siding long gone. It’s partially collapsed into the earth and now the roof slopes. The bricks that were once hand placed on its chimney are now scattered across the roof, in a seemingly eternal state of falling.

Gilt Edge feels like its napping. But this place used to boom. Calamity Jane visited here. In one old photo, she’s drinking a pint of beer with Teddy Blue Abbot — the cowboy now immortalized in bronze on the courthouse lawn in nearby Roundup.

This place used to breathe. Now it sighs, as the wind whips through the empty buildings. There’s a handsome brick structure on a hillside. It’s got big windows and ornamental designs on its corners. Cattle now graze around it. Per the “no trespassing” sign, they’re the only ones who get to gaze into the windows and wonder what used to be.

These places were built to defy nature, but now nature is taking back over. One building is little more than front walls, a wooden cross rises where the door would have been. Folks came here for the wealth buried in the hills. In Gilt Edge, it was gold. When the metal disappeared, the people followed shortly after.

From Gilt Edge, turn onto Maiden Road and go deeper into the Judiths. After a nice drive through Maiden Canyon, you’ll start coming across mines again.

You could drive right on past Maiden pretty easily. There’s even less there than in Gilt Edge. In the 1880s, the Judiths were dotted with tent towns scattered around mining claims. Maiden was one of the few that stuck around long enough to build anything more permanent.

People still live in Maiden. It’s an easy drive to Lewistown, and modern houses are among the ruins. And they are truly ruins, mostly just stone foundations with private property signs. Maiden is tightly packed into a thin valley, and it’s burned more than once. The wood turned to ash, but the stones and the memories remain.

Continue on Maiden Road until you hit Highway 191, and then head north to Hilger. North Kendall Road heads west from Hilger. Kendall ghost town is about six miles up that road, into the North Moccasin Mountains, another of the island ranges that break up central Montana's prairies.

Kendall is, in some ways, the jewel of Fergus County’s ghost towns. It’s the best documented, partially due to the work of John Foster, a writer whose parents lived in Kendall in the early 1900’s. Foster dedicated a lot of his life to preserving Kendall’s legacy. A lot of his writing wound up in the Lewistown News Argus, a newspaper that got its start in Maiden before moving to the bigger, more permanent settlement. Foster died in 2018, but a collection of his writing was released in 2020, and his essay “Kendall: Twentieth Century Ghost Town,” published in the spring 1974 issue of Montana: The Magazine of Western History.

Foster told the story of Kendall as a living place. But the town itself, owned by the Boy Scouts and open for public exploration, is barely clinging to life. There’s an old store, crumbling into decay. Signatures are carved into softening mortar that lines the old walls. Best preserved is the old bank. There’s a tall sandstone tower in the middle of the ruin. It’s still together for a good reason. That’s the vault, where the gold pulled from the mountains above Kendall was turned to currency. There’s an old Presbyterian church. Its steeple is long gone, but the tall walls its gabled roof once stood on are still there.

Near the church, there’s a more modern open air chapel, with pews around a stage covered by an a-frame. The old Kendall bandstand has also been rebuilt. A plaque nearby notes that it was reconstructed in memory of an Eagle Scout who died in Vietnam in 1967. His story now belongs to Kendall, too.

The rest is foundations. Walking through an old ghost town can feel like actual ghost hunting, searching for clues that life used to be here, like the unnatural sunken impressions left by the structures that were once here. One of those foundations held the Jones Opera House, an ornate space for music and public art.

Most ghost towns are filled with brothels and saloons, places for young men with too much money and not much to do. Kendall has a bandshell and the ruins of an opera house. People wanted to hear music here. They valued art. There’s a sophistication in Kendall that other Western ruins lack. It was gold that brought people here, but it was the town that kept them.

For a while, at least. Pictures show that Kendall once stretched for blocks. It’s gone now, but that’s explained. When the gold mines shut down, Kendall’s settlers packed up for Hilger, which had the fortune of being on the railroad line. Anything that could be moved, like wood, was.

“In 1911, the Kendall State Bank became the First State Bank of Hilger” Foster wrote in his Montana: The Magazine of Western History piece. “The ‘’Kendall Miner’ became the ‘Hilger Herald.’”

The rest was left to decay. That’s the cycle of life out here.

But there’s something special here. Foster felt it. Visit and you’ll feel it, too. Kendall imprints.

As I got ready to leave, I noticed how the whole place reeked of the sweet stench of decaying leaves. Rain was on the horizon, and if it dropped a few degrees it’d turn to snow. Nature’s yearly death was on its way to Kendall. But the town didn’t seem to mind. It’s made it through over 100 winters. What’s a few more?

If there is such a thing as ghosts, it’s much more plausible that they’re a sort of memory imprinted on specific places, like when you close a notebook after writing in it and the ink smears on other pages. Maybe long finished plays play on in places like this, echoing off the sandstone walls until they too crumble back into dust.

It’s true that you can get an uneasy feeling in places like this. But it’s not ghosts or ghouls, it’s that ruins like Gilt Edge, Maiden and Kendall are testaments to our own fallibility. Men worked here and lived here. They made money. Lots of it. And used it to build great theaters and saloons, along with hotels for the guests that would surely come.

It’s all gone now. You can parse the ruins, but that’s it. There’s no show. Nowhere to stay. You can only visit.

When you leave Gilt Edge, Maiden and Kendall, you take some of it with you.