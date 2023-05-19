The Range Riders Museum in Miles City has everything. Photographs from L.A. Huffman and Evelyn Cameron, the old officers’ quarters from Fort Keogh, a barn overflowing with historic vehicles, a re-creation of early Miles City and one of the most impressive gun collections in the West. They’ve even got spurs that belonged to Bob Fudge, a cattleman so legendary he’s not only in the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame, he inspired one of the best Ian Tyson songs.

But the most striking thing is a lot more down home. It’s a doughnut, held in a metal case behind a pane of glass. That encasement is important, because this doughnut is over 150 years old. It was fried April 15, 1864 by the mother of W.B. Chick, a Union Soldier. Per legend, Chick was from Portland, Maine, and his mother made him a batch of doughnuts for lunch the day he left to join the war effort.

And you know what? It doesn’t look all that bad. Throw in a strong cup of coffee for dunking and you could probably get the thing down.

Bunny Miller, the Range Riders curator, said the doughnut is a big hit with all the school kids who tour the museum. She gets people all the time who saw the doughnut as a kid and are still enraptured by it.

“They come in and they ask, ‘Bunny, is the doughnut still here?’ ” she said with a laugh.

It is still here. It’s made it 158 years. What’s a few more?

That’s the Range Riders Museum for you. The place is massive, a half dozen buildings, each full of treasures. But it’s the little things that stand out.

Near the ancient doughnut, there’s a massive dirt clod with a deep hoof print in the middle. It’s made of gumbo – that thick, sticky mud that cakes onto your shoes if you go hiking in a wet area. This mound, full of straw, sticks and other detritus of the range, was pried off a cow’s hoof. It weighs 80 pounds.

In an adjacent display case, there’s a revolver. It’s covered in rust, and the cylinder is destroyed. The gun’s placard keeps it simple. “Pistol that blew up,” it reads. Indeed.

In one room, there’s a reconstruction of early Miles City. There’s a jail, of course, and some stables. The boardwalk sidewalks are lined with antique saddles. One storefront has a big sign that says, “W. H. Crouse Gun Shop and Violin Maker.”

It seems like a lark, but it’s true. William Henry Crouse was a real man who married his wife Lillie Mae in Wyoming in 1899. He moved to Miles City to become the violinist at the Miles City Opera House. But the meager pay couldn’t support a family, so he supplemented it by becoming a gunsmith’s apprentice. In 1913, the Crouses bought the shop. William Henry taught music in the back room, and sold violins, bows and strings in the storefront, along with the requisite six shooters and carbines. You couldn’t write it.

Outside there’s a pioneer cabin. Next to it is a smaller building, with tiny hand hewn logs. It’s a play house, built in 1933 by rancher Ted Madson for his daughter, Dagmar, on their homestead along the Powder River.

In a nearby barn, there’s a handsomely restored 1909 International car. It looks good now, but a sign explains that in 1933, it sat stagnant at a ranch. Jacked up in the air, a pulley had been tied to one of the wheels, hooked up to a grinder to produce feed.

Sure, the Range Riders Museum has items that are momentous. There are guns that can be tied to the Battle of the Little Bighorn and uniform pieces that belonged to General Nelson Miles, for whom the city is named for. There’s even John Wayne’s signature, preserved in the guest book from when he visited in August 1977.

But there’s a mundanity that runs through the most intriguing exhibits. That’s not only a good thing, it’s the museum’s best quality. These are monuments to the everyday lives of regular people – folks who lived, fought, cursed, drank, loved and died. People, in short, a lot like us.

That’s by design. The Range Riders Association, which runs the museum was established in 1939 by a group of five cowboys named Charlie Wiley, Dale Wilder, Montana Bill Roberts, Harry Reed, and Sid Vollin.

“They didn’t want their way of life forgotten,” explained curator Miller. “So they put out the clarion call to all these little places.”

The call was received. Everything in the museum’s displays was donated. They don’t take any government money, citing a fierce independent streak and a reliance on community, and what can be done when people come together.

Those five grew to 30. At first, the Range Riders were a pretty exclusive club. To join, you had to have ridden the open range back before barbed wire closed it up. Eventually membership was opened up to anyone who wanted to support the museum. Today they’ve got about 300 active members, from 23 states, including Montana.

The museum’s main building, which was purpose built, was opened in 1942. It’s on land that was once part of Fort Keogh, the army outpost named for Myles Keogh, who died with Custer at Little Big Horn. It was that fort that brought people here, and prompted the creation of nearby Miles City.

Miller, in some ways, was born into this. Her great-grandfather was Christian Barthelmess, a Bavarian-born soldier, musician and photographer, who was stationed at Fort Keogh. The museum has a room dedicated to his photography, not just of army life, but of Indigenous peoples all across the West. He was the post photographer at Fort Keogh until his death in 1906.

Christian was the first Barthelmess to live in Miles City, but he was far from the last. His son, Miller’s grandfather, was Casey Barthelmess, a rancher and historian who was an early member of the Range Riders.

The family member with the most fingerprints in the museum – literally, he hand built many of the displays – was Bob Barthelmess, Miller’s father. He was curator for 35 years. Miller has been on the post for 13.

Look around the Range Riders Museum and you’ll find plenty more members of the Barthelmess family. The museum’s most important room is at the back. It’s called Memorial Hall, and it’s covered with plaques. There are over 800 of them, representing more than 1,200 people. To get one, you have to have been born before Jan. 1, 1915, come from northeastern Wyoming, western Dakota or eastern Montana and have lived in the area for more than 50 years.

The plaques have names, dates of birth and death, a photo, sometimes a brand, usually an occupation and a curious metal tube affixed to the bottom. The tubes hold documents related to the person’s history.

Here, in front of you, is the story of a region. The people who lived here and died here. As long as Memorial Hall stays open, their story never dies. In this room, they can live forever.

When you walk into the hall, you can push a button to hear a short narration. “Imagine the stories these folks could tell,” a disembodied voice reads, “of the hardships, the heart aches, the joys of living here.”