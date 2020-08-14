5 Montana AMC theaters to reopen by September

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Billings AMC theaters will reopen at the end of August after being closed for almost six months.

Nationwide AMC Theaters will begin to reopen on Aug. 20, with retro ticket prices of 15 cents per movie. The company said it expects to open doors to more than 100 cinemas, about a sixth of its nationwide locations, by Aug. 20.

All five AMC theaters in Montana will reopen after Aug. 20, missing out on the 15 cent special.

Reopening theaters varies across the country as the chain depends on state and local COVID-19 restrictions to allow theaters to safely reopen.

In Montana, movie theaters could reopen as the state reached Phase 2 of reopening in mid-May.

Local movie theaters, like the Babcock Theater, the Art House Cinema & Pub, and the Amusement Park Drive-In Theater in Laurel have been showing classic movies through the summer, as new films have been released on steaming platforms or postponed. AMC also plans to adopt this model, while also showing new films as they are available.

In Billings, the AMC Classic Shiloh theater is set to open Aug. 27, and the AMC Classic 10 theater at Rimrock Mall will reopen on Sept. 3., according to the AMC.