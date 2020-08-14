5 Montana AMC theaters to reopen by September

Billings AMC theaters will reopen at the end of August after being closed for almost six months.
Nationwide AMC Theaters will begin to reopen on Aug. 20, with retro ticket prices of 15 cents per movie. The company said it expects to open doors to more than 100 cinemas, about a sixth of its nationwide locations, by Aug. 20.
All five AMC theaters in Montana will reopen after Aug. 20, missing out on the 15 cent special.
Reopening theaters varies across the country as the chain depends on state and local COVID-19 restrictions to allow theaters to safely reopen.
In Montana, movie theaters could reopen as the state reached Phase 2 of reopening in mid-May.
Local movie theaters, like the Babcock Theater, the Art House Cinema & Pub, and the Amusement Park Drive-In Theater in Laurel have been showing classic movies through the summer, as new films have been released on steaming platforms or postponed. AMC also plans to adopt this model, while also showing new films as they are available.
In Billings, the AMC Classic Shiloh theater is set to open Aug. 27, and the AMC Classic 10 theater at Rimrock Mall will reopen on Sept. 3., according to the AMC.
Other AMC theaters in Montana, including an AMC in Great Falls and two AMC theaters in Missoula are set to reopen Aug. 27.
AMC said theaters will operate at about 30% reduced capacity to facilitate social distancing, and masks will be required while in the theater. Gaiters, open-chin bandanas and masks with vents or exhalation valves won’t be accepted, according to AMC.
The theater will also increase cleaning and disinfecting between each screening.
AMC confirmed Disney's much-delayed "New Mutants" will debut in theaters Aug. 28, with Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" to follow Sept. 3.
Smaller new releases are also planned for late August, including "Unhinged," a thriller from Solstice Studios featuring Russell Crowe; and Armando Iannucci's "Personal History of David Copperfield," from Disney's Fox Searchlight, The AP reported.
