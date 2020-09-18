A festival without the fest: MINT film festival shifts to streaming, doubles number of films

“Because we are in a pandemic, and we know that people may not have the finances that they normally would have,” said Murnion, “we are trying to remove as many barriers as we can for our community to access these films.”

Shifting to an online model has been a heftier investment for MINT, including the increased technology costs, "but with that price comes piece of mind that we are able to deliver a great experience and not just something that is thrown together last minute,” said Murnion.

Using this platform allows organizers to gauge which films are gaining more interest, and throughout the festival they will be recording and releasing Q&A sessions with directors, actors and filmmakers in “virtual conversations.”

Ranging from 20 to 30 minutes in length, the goal is to have upwards of 40 of these conversations available at the beginning of the festival, and to add to available resources as the event unfolds.

Virtual panel events will also be available within the platform, including an Indigenous Filmmakers panel on Sept. 20, Conversation with John Dahl on Sept. 27, and Women in Film: The Art of Editing on Oct. 4. Each streams at 2 p.m. and is available on-demand after the fact.