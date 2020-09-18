A festival without the fest: MINT film festival shifts to streaming, doubles number of films

Organizers of this year’s Montana International Film Festival (MINT) are facing a radically different environment for showcasing films. Though unable to gather en mass to celebrate and enjoy independent cinema, organizers have doubled the number of films accepted into the festival, which kicked off Thursday.
“That’s why we’ve been nudging people to pause your Netflix and pick up a pass,” said festival founder and Executive Director Brian Murnion. “Here are films from all over the word and a variety of different viewpoints and backgrounds, curated just for our community.”
More than 130 films from 20 countries were accepted to MINT this year, available on a streaming platform that is open to ticket holders through Oct. 10.
“The last couple years, we’ve turned down incredible films because there were no more screening spots available at our venues,” said Murnion, who launched the festival in 2018 with a small team of cinema buffs. For the past two years, they've held events throughout downtown Billings, including The Babcock and Art House Cinema. “This year, we wanted to bring the best of what we got.”
Murnion said he was encouraged to receive a large volume of films for consideration and estimates more than 45% of the films selected this year were directed by women.
Festival curators didn’t skew the selection for female directors, according to Murnion. “What matters first is the quality of film, and we want to program based on narrative … But the number of female directors that are submitting work has been increasing organically the past three years.”
Conversations around gender equality within the industry have been accelerated in recent years, fueled in part by the #metoo movement revealing some of Hollywood’s biggest offenders. Filmmakers are examining the industry and looking at ways to make deliberate and meaningful changes to include voices that have been excluded.
“From talking with filmmakers, almost everyone — male and female — is talking about greater access and opportunity for non-males to have the chance to create and share stories,” said Murnion. “Existing as a male myself, I can only empathize and want to hear those stories myself. I think people are catching up to how important that is, everyone has to be working together.”
For MINT’s part, the Women in Film panel will return for a third year, featuring documentary filmmaker Maureen Gosling and film editor and director Anne Goursaud discussing the art of film editing in an online event.
Online festivities
Though there are several in-person events offered in Billings throughout the month, including socially distanced screenings of select films at The Billings Depot and Art House, the festival has become primarily virtual. Films may be accessed on Eventive, a digital platform similar to Netflix, giving the user the ability to browse offerings by category as well as create watch lists from available films. Passes begin at $25, available at mint.eventive.org.
"Film festivals are about the celebration of storytelling through the art of film, conversations with storytellers, and growth of community," said MINT board member Penny Ronning. "Because of COVID-19, we had to exercise our creativity and expand our boundaries on how we bridge the festival experience and in-home celebration of the film arts."
The catalog of films available to stream through MINT includes documentary and narrative feature films and documentary, international, and narrative short films, as well as categories of indigenous voices, female directed, and films made in Montana.
This year’s selections are based on quality, although that doesn’t mean they're technically perfect, Murnion said. “There are quite a few films that have technical flaws — shaky camera, sound issues, etc. — but we are able to look past that if the characters and the reality that is created by this director is consistent and true and exploring important topics.”
In the selection process, Murnion asked: Does the film have an element of humanity, an element of being brave enough to tackle important issues? “Those things are elevated above any technical element of the film. We lens everything through that first.”
From there, the selection committee took into account who made the film, giving strong considerations to student-made work, works by women and people of color, and works from foreign countries to present a wide range of diversity.
“I care more about the human element than craft, than technical expertise,” said Murnion. “Those human elements really create an opportunity to explore things such as gender and race and religion and spirituality, and those things can exist in a conversational environment.”
COVID-19 impacts
Many movie theaters and performance arts venues across the country remain closed based on local and state restrictions, and Hollywood has held tight to many summer blockbusters hoping the climate for showing films in theaters improves. Because feature films are more complex and often take longer to make and market, filmmakers are less inclined to release the finished product during such uncertain times.
Films for MINT were solicited through July, but the pandemic slowed down submissions and fewer feature length films were entered into the festival this year, according to Murnion. Short films, however, were on the uptick.
“People hold on to their films because they don’t want to give them out yet, but short films are often passion projects or collaborations,” said Murnion. “We got a variety of short films that we wouldn’t have gotten otherwise, but less feature-length narrative films because of the pandemic.”
The financial implications of COVID-19 to many arts organizations, granting institutions, and businesses have also impacted the festival, which saw a drop in grants and sponsorships. Festival organizers shifted their focus to encouraging individual donations, as well as providing passes to those who cannot afford to participate in this year’s event.
“Because we are in a pandemic, and we know that people may not have the finances that they normally would have,” said Murnion, “we are trying to remove as many barriers as we can for our community to access these films.”
Shifting to an online model has been a heftier investment for MINT, including the increased technology costs, "but with that price comes piece of mind that we are able to deliver a great experience and not just something that is thrown together last minute,” said Murnion.
Using this platform allows organizers to gauge which films are gaining more interest, and throughout the festival they will be recording and releasing Q&A sessions with directors, actors and filmmakers in “virtual conversations.”
Ranging from 20 to 30 minutes in length, the goal is to have upwards of 40 of these conversations available at the beginning of the festival, and to add to available resources as the event unfolds.
Virtual panel events will also be available within the platform, including an Indigenous Filmmakers panel on Sept. 20, Conversation with John Dahl on Sept. 27, and Women in Film: The Art of Editing on Oct. 4. Each streams at 2 p.m. and is available on-demand after the fact.
Though serving as a delivery vehicle for films and unique content, MINT also intended to connect and support filmmakers. “We want to give them a great audience to interact with their films,” said Murnion. “This pandemic is allowing us to get creative and have more opportunity to connect to filmmakers and agencies.”
Filmmakers are invited to a forum with special guest Sharat Raju on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m., designed to introduce filmmakers to one another and promote networking in a digital space.
Reinvention
The pandemic is shaking up everything from festival experiences to distribution models. Film festivals are becoming the newest way to reach a large audience with a wide variety of films.
“In a way, festivals are becoming temporary distributors for film,” said Murnion. “That’s a completely new ballgame and business strategy that no one even thought would happen a year ago.”
Murnion views festivals adapting to changing conditions as a “Netflix for independent film” and has embraced the shifting model.
“The film industry hasn’t changed much in the past 30 plus years … It’s a well-needed moment to reflect and ask ourselves what needs to change, how can we get creative, and how can we better serve audiences and filmmakers?”
For a full schedule of events or to purchase a festival pass, visit www.mintfilmfestival.org.
