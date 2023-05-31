Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Don’t let the “Demon Girlz” scare you.

With a title like that, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Neil Carlson’s new short film is a horror movie. But it's more creative and more interesting than that. And hey, that’s also true of the filmmaker who made it.

Carlson grew up in Broadview, a tiny town north of Billings. He spent summers in Red Lodge, comparatively a metropolis, with its 2,000 or so residents dwarfing Broadview's 139.

But it wasn't the mountains that called to Carlson. It was the movies. In Red Lodge, he lived with his uncle and aunt, Mark Spragg and Virginia Korus Spragg. The pair wrote the script for the 2005 Robert Redford vehicle "An Unfinished Life," based on a novel by Mark. And Virginia wrote the 2013 James Marsden and Claire Danes rom-com "As Cool as I Am."

Molded by growing up in that environment, Carlson got involved in theater at Gonzaga University. His aunt had a movie in production at the time, and he got to tag along as an extra, getting a firsthand crash course in movie making.

He graduated from Gonzaga with a broadcasting major and minors in theater and journalism, creating what he described as a "pseudo film program."

After college, Carlson did what he called "the dream everyone wants to do" and moved to Los Angeles. He initially wanted to be an actor, but by his own admission, hadn't saved up enough money and wound up working in a third-party Apple store selling computers.

"I got this idea that I wanted to get out of acting and focus on writing and directing," he said. "I brought that idea up to my aunt and uncle and they said, 'You know, if you really want to be a writer, move back to Red Lodge and live with us.'"

So he did. "That's how I kind of formed a community here," he said. "I've been bartending in Red Lodge for seven years, working on scripts and short films."

He lives in Bozeman now, but Carlson still returns to film in Red Lodge. He's been working on a feature length script with his aunt. But in the meantime, Carlson is working on short films, utilizing them as a way to get more comfortable in front of and behind the camera. His first effort, based on a manuscript his uncle wrote, didn't turn out the way Carlson wanted it to.

"I didn't really like that first project," he admitted. "So that's when we started on 'Demon Girlz.'"

The script, written by Korus Spragg, follows Willow (played by Leo Hiltner), who comes from a long line of demon hunters. Along with her best friend Cam (Ellessee Porco), Willow runs a demon control business called Demon Girlz. The pair wear coveralls dyed bright pink. They drive around in an ambulance emblazoned with a kitten with a pentagram and horns on its forehead.

There's a noticeable lack of silver bullets and wooden stakes. Because in the "Demon Girlz" world, demons are more like common pests than they are ancient beasts of chaos and destruction. It's a lot more mundanity than monstrous.

"The demons aren't really scary," Carlson explained. "They're more conventional."

There's a "Karen" demon, who is always yelling and looking for a manager. There are vegan demons who only want to talk about veganism. One ghastly group is just a bunch of old men who tell the same boring stories ad nauseum.

"They're the traits of everyday people that aren't super harmful, just sort of funny," Carlson said. He called it an "absurdist comedy."

"Demon Girlz" also features Guynema Terry and Gena Burghoff, who owns the Red Lodge eatery (and perennial James Beard nominee) PREROGATIvE Kitchen and is the daughter of Gary Burghoff, who played Radar on "M*A*S*H." Also getting screen time is Jill Bross-Schmechel, who owns Diamond X Beer Co. in Billings with her husband Ty Schmechel. She had to rush home after shooting to work a shift at the brewery.

Tyson Kreiter recorded and mixed the audio, and Samuel Lustig oversaw lighting and was a camera assistant. The production team was just four people, capped by assistant director Jeffrey Kampfe.

The film was shot entirely in Red Lodge over four days in September 2021. That's a long post-production delay, due in part to Carlson applying for and receiving a grant from the Montana Film Office, which didn't come through until March 2022. Kayti Korte and Ben Morris, best known for their work in Butte's Desperate Electric, one of Montana's best dance bands, did the soundtrack and the post-production audio. But they were leaving on tour just as the grant came in, which added another delay.

But it was worth it. Per Carlson, "they really made this film something much more rich and special with their touch on it."

The post-production delay was unexpected, but Carlson found it to be primarily a learning experience, about how to coordinate such a large amount of people. Before the credits can role, somebody's got to get all those folks on the same page.

"Demon Girlz" is Carlson's first short film, but he's no stranger to the camera. He filmed two music videos for Desperate Electric, as well as one for the Red Lodge and Billings based guitarist Grant Ferguson and the synth-pop band Gilda House. Carlson's Gilda House video, for the song "Jones," was filmed in the Billings Gazette building.

He said its a "considerable" leap from music videos to short films. And it's another leap from shorts to features. But Carlson feels ready for the challenge. He's submitting "Demon Girlz" to festivals around the world, and he's eyeing a move to New York City planned for the end of June. Even then, he's not forgetting where he grew up.

"Montana is a sort of priority in my filmmaking," Carlson said. "I just love Montana. It'd be fun to make all of my films here."