Billings police block and divert traffic after a fatal crash at the roundabout near the Billings Logan International Airport on Thursday afternoon. State Road 3 east of the roundabout to Main Street in the Heights is closed, along with North 27 Street between MSUB and the roundabout. Commuters have been asked to find an alternative route.
Fatal crash at roundabout at Billings Airport Thursday
