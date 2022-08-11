Ladies of Laughter bring triple-bill to Red Door Aug. 20

Ladies of Laughter will feature five women comedians Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Red Door Lounge, 3875 Grand Ave., in Billings.

Show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15 at the door with limited VIP tables for four at $80.

The featured comedians include Diane Kylander, Lynn Solomon, and Yasmin Morup.

Kylander has been performing standup comedy going on 14 years. She is 79 and says, “I could drop dead any second.” She has performed statewide as well as in Wyoming, Omaha, The Comedy Store in L.A., Seattle Laughs and Comedy Underground. She has acted on stage all her life as an amateur and professionally. Her film credits include “Red Lodge.”

Morup is a standup comedian, producer and martial artist from Billings now living in Toronto, Canada. Although relatively new to standup, Morup grew up acting in plays at Venture (now NOVA) school plays, short films, and homemade comedic sketches. In 2017, Morup made the move to Toronto, Ontario for school. She and her husband, Connor Rideout got their permanent residence in 2018. She started performing standup in 2020 while working at The Corner Comedy Club. She then began producing comedy shows and a podcast with her husband, North South Presents. She has been staying busy performing and running shows throughout the city.

Solomon has been active in Missoula’s standup scene for more than three years. She’s performed around the state in bars, coffee shops, ice cream parlors and a rodeo arena. Earlier this year she won the Laugh Local competition in Billings. Western TV watchers recognize her from her work in commercials.