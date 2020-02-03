MSU Billings to host Poetry Out Loud regionals

Montana Arts Council recently announced its upcoming Poetry Out Loud regional and state finals events. Regional events will be take place throughout the state in February.
In Billings, a regional event will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday at Cisel Recital Hall, according to a press release from Montana State University Billings.
In existence since 2005, Poetry Out Loud — supported by the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with the Poetry Foundation — has continually engaged and inspired high school students across the country through recitation performance contests at the local, regional, state and national levels. Through the program, students learn about great poetry through memorization and recitation, master public speaking skills, build their self-confidence and learn about literary history and contemporary life, all while developing a passion for the spoken word.
Reciting poems chosen from an online anthology of nearly 1,000 works by noted contemporary poets and those from throughout history, students in grades 9-12 compete in contests that follow a model similar to that of the National Spelling Bee: Students advance from classroom and school wide contests to regional competitions and then to the state finals where up to 21 participants will compete to represent Montana at the National Poetry Out Loud Finals in Washington D.C., April 28-29.
The Poetry Out Loud Montana State Finals competition will take place in Helena on March 7.
The winner of the state finals event receives an award of $200 and an all-expenses-paid trip with a chaperone to Washington, D.C., to compete in the national championship, while the champion’s school receives $500 for the purchase of poetry books. The first runner-up in each state receives $100, with $200 for their school.
Admittance to the Montana Poetry Out Loud State Finals is free of charge and the public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
National Poetry Out Loud program details and resources are available at poetryoutloud.org.