A focus on connection: Satsang returns to stage after a year off and a new album

By summer, it became more clear that no bands would be able to play and tour, and there was no timetable for return. Worldwide, the music industry lost an estimated $30 billion from concerts of all sizes in 2020.

Satsang would not play that year. McManus tried to look at it without the emotional loss of concerts. Instead, he got to spend more time with family and started getting back into the stringy rock and roll of Neil Young and Tom Petty.

“It was almost like a normal year in Montana but with masks at the grocery store,” McManus said. “I really felt connected to the area, which is beautiful, and I wanted to share what it is like.”

In a self-published YouTube series, McManus records his day-to-day life, waking up at 5 a.m., going to practice Judo and spending time with his family. He said his attachment to Montana continued to grow, and he could focus on the connection more while at home.

Before he knew it, Satsang was making a new album centered encapsulating Montana and Red Lodge, with his own twist.

In the barn studio

While McManus produced other recordings in a traditional studio, “All. Right. Now.” came from a cabin in Paradise Valley. The rest of the band, most of whom live outside Montana, flew in for the session.