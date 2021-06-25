A focus on connection: Satsang returns to stage after a year off and a new album

Drew McManus reached a huge personal goal when he played in front of 8,000 people at the famed Red Rocks amphitheater in Colorado on June 4.
“People need each other, '' McManus said in an interview with The Gazette. “Just to see everyone hugging and being able to share something was incredible.”
McManus, the frontman for the Red Lodge-based band Satsang, just started touring again after shutdowns nationwide sidelined live music in 2020. The off year, however, was a silver lining for the band: the chance to dive deep into recording while experiencing a Montana summer.
The result is a new album called “All. Right. Now.,” released in June by SideOneDummy Records. Rather than the normal sound of reggae and pop, this 11 track LP contains more airy acoustics and vocals McManus attributes to life in the Treasure State.
At Home
Satsang’s 2020 spring tour was canceled early in the pandemic. McManus, just off a day of powder skiing, said he actually was not too upset about it.
“I thought it would be a good break,” McManus said. “One of my sons was two at the time, and I always wanted to spend more time with my family.”
His last six years had been spent on the road touring or making music. The idea of staying home felt good to him, especially being in Red Lodge. While millions were quarantined in metropolitan cities, McManus was able to get outside, hiking, biking and floating the river.
By summer, it became more clear that no bands would be able to play and tour, and there was no timetable for return. Worldwide, the music industry lost an estimated $30 billion from concerts of all sizes in 2020.
Satsang would not play that year. McManus tried to look at it without the emotional loss of concerts. Instead, he got to spend more time with family and started getting back into the stringy rock and roll of Neil Young and Tom Petty.
“It was almost like a normal year in Montana but with masks at the grocery store,” McManus said. “I really felt connected to the area, which is beautiful, and I wanted to share what it is like.”
In a self-published YouTube series, McManus records his day-to-day life, waking up at 5 a.m., going to practice Judo and spending time with his family. He said his attachment to Montana continued to grow, and he could focus on the connection more while at home.
Before he knew it, Satsang was making a new album centered encapsulating Montana and Red Lodge, with his own twist.
In the barn studio
While McManus produced other recordings in a traditional studio, “All. Right. Now.” came from a cabin in Paradise Valley. The rest of the band, most of whom live outside Montana, flew in for the session.
Longtime collaborators Karl Vincent on bass and Ben Teters on drums joined guitarist Stefan Kallander and Parker Brown of Billings on pedal steel. Vincent handled the audio, and McManus produced the album. It was truly an in-house operation.
“Having everyone together really reminded us how much we missed and loved each other,” McManus said. “Everyone was feeling good and doing sh** in one take.”
The band stayed in Paradise Valley for weeks. The cabin, remodeled by McManus to fit the studio, made cameos in the band’s latest music videos.
The Americana-old country clash moves away from some of the band's previous work in albums like “Kulture” and “The Story of You.” Open strings from the guitars resonate through most of the album. Background acoustics electric melodies complement each song with high, floaty notes.
The drums keep a tight beat with McManus’ voice, up front and center, describing what he says are universal problems people face. Alongside the more organic instrumentals, McManus said he took a hard look at how he wrote lyrics.
“I was forced to remove myself from the stage over the last year,” McManus said. “I came out of it way more focused on being a dad than a rock star. It's about introspection and balance.”
McManus said the new work has been received well by his fans, who are now located across the country. The band has 200,000 monthly listeners, with more than 360,000 streams of the song “This Place” off of the new record.
“We hope to represent Montana on these stages,” he said.
The tour
The week-long tour to Colorado gave Satsang a huge audience as the opener for the band Michael Franti and Spearhead. After three sets in front of thousands, McManus said the band is back into the swing of touring.
Satsang will be traveling next to New Jersey to play a gig, with dozens more shows scheduled nationwide for the rest of the summer and fall. Many shows will be in smaller venues, where Satsang will be the headlining act. McManus said the historic Star Theatre in Portland is one of the band's favorite places to play.
“I think those 500-person venues are the places where the energy is best,” McManus said. “It's where things are happening.”
And it’s catching on with fans. Some venues are already sold out. Others like the Star, are close to becoming sold out six months in advance. For the next year, the members of Satsang will be rock stars again.
“We made it,” McManus said. “We still have to wake up and put in the work, but now we can enjoy the ride.”