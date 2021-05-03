Alive After 5 outdoor concerts return to downtown Billings in August

The 2021 "Small Batch" Alive After 5 series will kick off Thursday, Aug. 5, at McCormick Cafe on Montana Ave.

As previously announced by Magic City Blues, local musician Willy G will open for Mike Farris on the Sibanye-Stillwater Stage at the McCormick Cafe.

The Downtown Billings Alliance and Valley Credit Union announce the return of Alive After 5 after the outdoor concert series was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be four Alive After 5 summer concerts in 2021 instead of the typical eight dates.

Other venues included in this year's concert series include Walkers Grill on Aug. 12, Montana Brewing Company on Aug. 19, and Tiny’s Tavern on Aug. 26. The lineup of bands will be announced soon.

Each of the Alive After 5 outdoor concerts takes place at a different downtown location Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission to each Alive After 5 event is free to the public, however, those 21 and older wishing to consume alcohol will need to purchase a wristband for $2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0